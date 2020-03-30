13 Reasons Why The Older You Are, The More You Hate Everyone

As written by a cranky, jaded introvert.

I used to be one of those girls who was absolutely desperate to be popular, have friends, and be around people.

As I get older, I've realized that I've turned into a grumpy, crotchety lady who really doesn't want to be around people.

"Generally, people become more emotionally stable, agreeable, and conscientious as they leave their youth behind," says Jenn Granneman, author of The Secret Lives of Introverts, "They also become quieter and more self-contained, needing less socializing and excitement to be happy."

To a point, it's becoming more of an introvert is a natural process that can't be helped.

Here's why you become more introverted and start to hate everyone as you get old — and why I'm OK with turning into a misanthrope.

1. The older you get, the more often people have let you down.

All those Disney songs about having friends who never disappoint you or bail on you clearly haven't taken into account the majority of the human race.

By the time that you're 20, you've probably been dealt major blows by people you never thought would hurt you, and that makes you really jaded toward people.

2. As you age, the fun of being around people begins to disappear.

Popularity stops being cool when you realize how much money it costs to be popular, and how much of a time-waster it is.

3. You learn over time that people ruin the coolest things.

Ever notice how it only takes one stupid person's actions to ruin a good thing? Ever notice how many good things get ruined this way?

This is why we can't have awesome things: stupid people!

4. You find that most people you meet are boring as hell.

Their entire lives revolve around things that aren't important. They don't really make you think about anything in particular. They are boring, and there's a certain point where boring becomes a reason not to talk to them.

If I do hang out with people, I want them to have a real spark inside them, and that just doesn't really happen too often.

5. You discover that ninety-nine percent of the people you meet are fake.

I hate the fact that most people I've met can't talk about how they really feel, what they're really going through, or what they honestly think about you.

At the end of the day, most people will sugarcoat things that shouldn't be sugarcoated, and most people won't tell you the full truth, even if it's an absolute necessity.

6. You realize that dealing with people's drama is exhausting.

I'd rather watch TV.

The drama is more entertaining and it won't negatively affect me.

7. You find that most get-togethers quickly become incredibly boring.

Let's face it: most people don't want to go to those tired dinner parties thrown by their bosses anyway.

8. As years pass, your tolerance for people judging you and telling you what to do shrinks to zero.

People always love to get angry when you don't live the way they want you to live.

I'm too old to have people judge me, try to control me, or tell me how to live my life. Shouldn't others be more worried about their lives instead?

9. The longer you've been alive, the worse people treat you in general.

When you're a kid, everyone coos at you and coddles you. When you're a teenager, everyone hates you. When you're an adult, everyone hates you and expects you to do stuff for them.

I don't recall signing up for this BS.

10. By the time you're 30, you realize that your pets are more mature than the people you regularly talk to.

That might be why I prefer to drink wine with my cats.

11. There's a certain point where you can't deal with people's shallow behavior.

If I was 300 pounds, I could guarantee that men wouldn't want anything to do with me and that people in general would make mean comments about my weight.

Knowing this made me really worn out when it came to talking to people. I don't want to bother with people who would discard me based on how much I weigh, what I wear, or how I look.

12. People have really messed up expectations about how others should treat them, versus how they treat others.

With most people, manners have gone the way of the dodo, but they have no problem expecting others to be nice to them.

I'm so over it.

13. When push comes to shove, getting older also means that you realize that most people aren't worth it.

This makes the few people who are worth talking to all the more precious.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a renegade writer who focuses on dating, relationships, love, and all sorts of lifestyle stuff. She writes about things she's experienced, things she finds interesting, and things that matter.