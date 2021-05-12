These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Fall In Love After The New Moon In Taurus 2021

New Moons are amazing times for fresh starts and when it happens in the sign of Taurus - who is ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty - amazing things happen in the love department.

New Moon energy lasts a long time. In fact, the first three days before a new moon phase, and the three days after it peaks are extremely powerful for setting intentions and asking the universe for what you want.

So, you have until May 15th to put your dreams of lasting love into motion, but for up to three months, the New Moon in Taurus will bring love to three particular zodiac signs.

Three zodiac signs will fall in love after the New Moon in Taurus.

Luck in love comes easiest to Taurus, Libra, and Scorpio after the New Moon in Taurus 2021.

In 2021, the New Moon in Taurus is powerful, and if we're to understand how that will affect us, we have to consider what the concept of "New Moon" really means. What are some of the astrological details?

Well, we've got Mars in Cancer sextile Uranus in Taurus, we've got Sun/Moon in Taurus sextile Neptune in Pisces, conjunct Black Moon Lilith, AND we have Mercury in Gemini trine Saturn in Aquarius, conjunct the North Node.

Now, let's say that in English.

The New Moon is the moon you do NOT see in the sky, that means no crescent, no half, no full...it's the 'dark' moon and that darkness represents the creative void, which is why we tend to do most of our praying, wishing, intending and conceptualizing around this time.

This is the time where we get our big ideas - we can't help it. The Moon prods us, and we go where her inspiration takes us.

Now, with the New Moon in Taurus, we're looking at a massive injection of love into our lives...and it's the kind of love that won't take no for an answer (thanks, Taurus).

So, if you thought it was all over, think again - you may be in line for a new shot at love after the New Moon in Taurus.

While this can easily apply to all of the signs, there are three that stand out in particular, and those horoscope signs are...

Here's how these three zodiac signs will fall in love after the New Moon in Taurus 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Interesting scope, Taurus: you've got the Moon and Sun in your 1st house - new beginnings abound. What you're looking at is an upgrade in your friendships and romantic pursuits.

If you, personally, don't feel confident enough to step up to the plate and grab the love that you deserve, you may want to consider the idea that - due to this transit - you are just about guaranteed to be satisfied, in love - and in friendship.

You're the center of attention at this point in time, and because that attention is just about 100% positive, you're going to attract to you the right kind of people - meaning, people you can love. In terms of finding that special number one, you're up on the raster, and this CAN happen if you stay open.

Here's a bonus: your health and wellbeing are in good shape, and that's adding to your attractiveness.

In other words, flaunt those good looks around and know that what's good about you is more than skin deep: it's your heart, Taurus. The New Moon is about to make you seem irresistible. Tuesday is going to be a noticeably sexy day for you - not too shabby!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You have the Moon and Sun in your 8th house, another area for new beginnings, but there are fresh new starts that will end in satisfying commitments, so, in terms of love and romance - you might be looking at...a marriage proposal, or some kind of show of loyalty and devotion during this New Moon.

It's actually a very good time for you to solidify some of your 'open' relationships, and the truth is, Libra, you're much better off when you settle down.

You enjoy the security of a long-lasting, devoted relationship, and that's what's about to occur this week for you. And while you're also one to scare easily when it comes to commitment, you really do crave the idea of settling in and not having to worry or fight anymore.

The New Moon's got you covered, and the best part is that the person in your life who's going to suddenly become Number One is also someone who is a hard worker and an intelligent thinker.

With an open heart, Libra, you may be able to work this week into something you will later call 'the love of your life.' Ooof, good stuff!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Hello, intimacy. Yes, you read me correctly. You've got the Moon and Sun in your 7th house, which is directly tied to your romantic life, your charisma, and your ability to love. What's curious about how this should play out is that it's all going to come as a surprise.

You have nothing in mind - you certainly weren't thinking about the New Moon or a new love - and yet, you're going to meet - or re-meet - someone who is going to be so alluring to you that you'll wonder what that person has that is turning you to mush.

That's what the New Moon is going to bring you; an unabashed crush on someone who has the potential of bringing you to your knees - a place you are not ordinarily used to, though you may end up liking it, for a while at least.

Expect amazeballs this week, the kind that blows up the doors of imagination and lets you feel you're having an out-of-body experience on the Moon itself.

Your mind is so vast and open, that when you meet the right person for love and romance, you enter an entirely new world of pure potential. And that is what's about to happen to you, thanks to the glorious darkness of the New Moon in Taurus.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.