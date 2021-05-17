Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, May 18, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Tuesday, May 18, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

It's not easy to be a leader no matter how easily it comes to you.

Whatever areas of your life you dropped the ball on Monday, you get to pick back up and try again with Tuesday's leadership energy, and Life Path Number 1.

The Moon remains in Leo, and this brings up the Sun tarot card - a sign that no matter what happens, things work out for the best, either way.

What should you expect with your one card tarot reading?

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

You have finally let go of the worry you've carried for so long that it feels like something is missing.

All the time that you've wasted and the burden is no longer. You can finally regain your sense of sanity and get back to the place where you're more like your old self.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

Your intuition has always been accurate so why is it that you cannot tell what you are thinking or feeling.

It's time to crowd out some of the noise in your life that you've allowed seeping in through work, friends, and other sources. Try to get quiet to reconnect with your inner voice.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

You can't always follow your heart, sometimes it leads you the wrong way because you're not fully healed from wounds from the past.

It's best if you start to work on yourself before jumping into a relationship again. A rebound may be attractive right now, but the distraction is not what you need.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

You have finally gotten through the worst part of being tempted by something that you could never say no to before in the past.

This was quite the hill to climb, and now you've accomplished a big goal. Reward yourself in a healthy way.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

When your creative side just will not start to show up for you you know that you have to let things settle down for a bit until you feel inspiration picks up again.

You just need to let your mind relax, and soon the ideas will flow once more.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed

Don't try too hard. You can push and push to have things go a certain way only to wind up frustrated and not making gains.

This may be a sign from the gods that be that you're not where you are supposed to be.

You need to backtrack a little bit to see if you want what you should not have for a specific reason.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Life is a series of fresh starts and endings. You'll want to take the lead on this leg of the journey.

You don't need to know all the answers right now. You just need to be willing to start somewhere.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

Your gut instincts matter. You have questioned yourself in the past only to find out that you were right all along.

You have been through this before, and know what to expect. Trust your intuition to guide the way.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

It's not your job to be the bearer of bad news. The grapevine will handle the dirty task of getting the information around for you.

You gave a warning long ago, and no one would listen. Now, it's time to let karma do its job.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

You are doing a great job learning what life is trying to teach you. You have been working hard on mastering this lesson, and it's paying off.

You don't need anyone's help to get you to the next level. You're truly learning to take the lead, and it shows in your confidence.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Old-school ways work wonders in this situation. There are times when you need to reinvent the wheel.

This may not be one of them, so don't do what is already done. Either try something new or let someone else enjoy what you aren't happy doing.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

You hold a lot more power than you give yourself credit for.

You're not comfortable having so much control out of fear that you'll make a big mistake and need to take all the blame.

But, if you weren't ready for this time, the universe would not have opened the door for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.