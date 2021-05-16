Your horoscope for tomorrow, May 17, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Monday.

It's the final week of Taurus season. Mercury and Venus are in Gemini. Pluto is retrograde in Capricorn. Jupiter is in Pisces, and Mars remains in Cancer.

There's a nice blend of earth, air, and water energy, and our concerns change.

The Moon enters Leo after spending the last few days in emotional Cancer.

We are fashionable and busy. Conflict is met with courage and strategy - as the fixed fire energy of Leo starts the week off in a powerful way.

If your birthday is on May 17, 2021:

You are a Taurus zodiac sign ruled by the planet Venus.

Your work ethic is off the charts. You are honest and forthright, sometimes, brutally blunt.

Famous Taureans who share your birthday include actor/comedian, and TV personality Bob Saget and mixed martial artist Alistair Overeem.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Monday, May 17, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Finding a compromise could work.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of passion and pleasure pulling you toward the pursuit of your own happiness.

There's a push-pull tension between your family and home obligations because of what you want to do today, and what everyone else wants you to do.

Perhaps, start at home and then end the day with your friends - the way that you'd like to do - that way everyone can be happy.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Not everything is easy to talk openly about, and with the Moon in Leo, you may not want to make any big moves right now.

You have a lot going on, and even though family tends to be there to help, you may find it more beneficial to work certain things out on your own before asking relatives to give you a hand.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

An unexpected expense could come up for you this week, and this could hamper your plans or put some restrictions on your budget.

The Moon in Leo brings strength to your communication sector, and this gives your gift of gab a boost. Use it. Ask for an extension or deal if you think you can negotiate one.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of money and personal property.

Focus on personal matters. Tend to your budget, tax preparation, and financial planning. You'll work best independently, and flying solo helps you to get things sorted out.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Peer pressure is real, but faking it until you make it won't work.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of identity, and doing things that don't align with your dreams, personal beliefs, and goals will be nearly impossible for you to do.

Extreme bravely is needed, and remaining true to yourself changes everything for the better.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Your friends are coming from a good place when they challenge you to 'see the light' about a situation you feel is being misjudged.

The Moon in Leo, your solar house of hidden enemies, is a painful wake-up call, and let's face it, no one likes to have to eat a hearty dose of humble pie while admitting they were wrong.

But, the good news is your friends are forgiving, and once your honesty is out in the open, there's much love and support to help you get back to where you need to be.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You are the main person in charge of your personal reputation, and quality relationships are a priority. Surround yourself with Start to view your relationships in a new light.

Don't choose from a space of loneliness. Go for quality interaction and see out people who defend you and aren't happier when you're not.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You're working hard to make your place in this world, and it's exhausting at times to juggle so many responsibilities at the same time.

You need a shoulder to lean on, and someone to lend an ear to listen. Dial a lifeline.

Don't stay quietly miserable. Share what's going on with a friend who can make you laugh and lift you up when you're feeling down.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You are a big-giver, and sometimes you overdo it. You may struggle with finding that balance between letting others have all that you're willing to share and being sure to save some time, resources, and money for yourself.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of higher learning, and it's time that you listened to your own advice about boundary setting.

What would you tell a friend in your shoes? Ask yourself why it is so hard for you to do what you preach yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's normal for couples to find it hard to work through financial matters.

You've got your ideals and habits related to money, and your partner has their own.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of shared resources, and learning to blend what you both have so that you are mutually benefiting and building a future together can be tough.

Don't give up just because it's difficult. Finding what works needs more time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of commitment, and even though you have so much going on the day was made for making something special happen so you can spend time with your mate. Go all in. Explore your deepest fantasy.

Drive to the beach and walk along the sand or plan a picnic while listening to some jazz and slow dancing after dark.

The bottom line is that you command the day, instead of letting it get ahead of you - do what it is that your heart wants.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The pressure is on for you to give in to the demands of others, but you know that life is too short to do what other people want (all of the time), especially if it will make you fall behind in other areas of your life.

Set the rest of this month strongly so that you're ready for summer.

It's not easy to say 'no' but necessary. You may not want to say 'no' but for the sake of your own future, it's a must.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.