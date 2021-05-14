Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, May 15, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Saturday, May 15, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Take time out for yourself on Saturday while the quiet, reserved energy of a Life Path 7 is in the air.

7s are great writers, readers, and musicians. So, crank up the radio while doing your household chores.

Watch the movie that relates to the book you've just completed.

Spend some time planning the week ahead.

Simple activities are best for 7 days, especially when the Moon remains in quiet Cancer.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Saturday, May 15, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Something is getting in the way of your productivity, and it's high time that you resolved what's distracting you.

With only 24-hours in a day, you can't afford to waste a minute of your precious time.

You need time for leisure and to have fun, and to play.

The sooner you're able to figure out what's draining the only resources you have that you cannot get back, the better off you'll be.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

You've earned all that you have coming to you.

You have been working so hard and there's really no reason why you should not have all the wonderful things that you deserve.

Claim it for yourself! It's your right to say, "I got this with my own efforts." Be proud of yourself.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

It's tough when you have to be the bad guy, but there's no way around what's going on.

Someone isn't telling the truth. They may not be willing to come clean, but in your heart, you know that they need to start owning up soon or you will have to call them out.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

Take a step back from this situation you're in. You know that you're part of the reason why you're not getting as much done as you'd like.

Lately, you've been all over the place. You haven't been as productive as you'd like to be, and as a result, you're losing money - money you need for other things.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

Step out into your courage, and this may include letting yourself venture outside of your comfort zone.

You have been thinking about a lot of things lately, and it's been such a spiritual experience.

But, now, you need to get back into the world and mingle.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Party. Get together with people, and have fun. Enjoy the fellowship of your friends.

You have been social distancing and keeping to yourself, but now that things are improving, push beyond your fear.

It's time to start getting back to your life, including doing things that you love with the people that mean the most to you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

Trust yourself. People are always going to have their opinion. They may even try to tell you what to think and feel.

You have to think for yourself, even if that means you're going against popular opinion. You have to do things to yourself.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Every day you have two choices: do what's best for you or do what's best for others.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Neither is wrong, but if it feels like being what others expect you to be means you have to live unhappily, then it may be time for you to reconsider which path you want to walk.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

You're back to square one. No one wants to have to start all over again, but this is still a big opportunity. You have been gifted a chance to reinvent yourself.

Your life is looking up. You have been planning to try something new all along anyway. Even if this wasn't how you wanted things to start, the ending is still in your hands.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Everything is going to be alright and work itself out. You have so many positives in the future.

You have to maintain a strong sense of optimism. Don't let one mistake ruin your entire day.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups, reversed

A mental block may mean that you are burned out and need to do something completely different from what you're used to. Schedule a date with a friend.

Go out and buy yourself something nice. Forget about your worries.

Once you allow yourself to cut ties from the pressure, you will feel the energy you need return to you - and then you'll be back in the game again - full force!

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Money is coming your way. You are going to have a windfall of goodness that you didn't expect to see. All that hard work you've been doing is going to help you get ahead.

It's been a long and hard road, but soon you'll be financially set and caught up with bills and even have some change for savings.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.