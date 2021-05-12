Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, May 13, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Thursday, May 13, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Thursday's energy comes with a Life Path Number 5, the Freedom Seeker.

It's the perfect day to have off and to take a drive to the park or to head out to the beach.

Have a project you want to start or need to drum up some ideas for a summer vacation.

This is the time to do it, and while the Moon is in Gemini, thoughts can flow easily, too.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Don't be all work and no play. It's time to enjoy what you've earned. Reward yourself.

Have fun. Take a step back and observe your efforts. Humble-brag if you feel like it. Be proud of yourself.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Take initiative. Big developments are happening for you. Don't wait for what you want to come to you though.

Make your luck. You will want to be proactive when it comes to making important decisions. Go the extra mile.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Star

You have good things happening to you and in your life all around.

Angels have been watching over you. You have a lot of reasons to feel protected.

There's a purpose for your life. You may not be able to see it now, but you will soon!

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

Facts reveal themselves, and the truth is that you have been working hard to get where you are now.

You may feel like you're winging it, but even if you are, you still learn things along the way that makes you knowledgeable.

It's not always how much you know but that you're willing to learn and to have a teachable spirit.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

Remain resilient. If you have a desire to make it somewhere you can't give up. Even when times are tough, things are going to get better.

You learn when you grow through hardship. Life isn't always going to be rosy or easy. But, this is what makes your success story so powerful.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Once you start to feel more settled in your situation start making plans. Your next steps don't have to be anything out of this world.

You can decide to start slowly and choose smaller goals. It may even make sense to keep things simple and less complicated so that you are able to make changes as you go along without too much trouble.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

Owing people money can be so stressful. Even if no one is asking you to pay them back right away, just knowing that you're behind is mentally draining.

You will catch up. You just have to budget yourself a bit better and set some money aside so that you're able to resolve your debt and release the financial burden you feel right now.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

Live authentically. Trying to blend in with others at the expense of yourself is not always the best way to live your life.

You will carry a sense of ingenuousness in your heart that feels more painful than if you just came out and let people see you for who you really are.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Every day is a fresh start. You want to hit the restart button, so don't hang on to the past.

Catch yourself when you start ruminating about what happened a month ago or longer.

The sooner you can stop dwelling on what you can't change, the faster you can refocus your attention on what you can.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

Take your time to get where you need to go. It's always best to review and reconsider your steps.

If you need a mentor or someone to talk to, search that person out.

You don't need to rush into things because everyone else is - in fact, that may be exactly why you should not do it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Everyone gets down at times. Giving in to your sorrow does not mean you are weak. Your feelings need validation.

You are a human being. If you are sad, don't ignore it. Let your tears flow. Give yourself room to process all that you're going through.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

Gossip can be compelling, and now you may be getting ahead of yourself. Are you jumping to conclusions? What are the facts?

If you are only listening to what you've been told, you may not have enough information to really know what's going on. Do your own research to make sure that what you heard is real.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.