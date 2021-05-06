Welcome to your one card tarot reading for the week of May 10-16, 2021 - and from what I've just drawn, it looks to be one filled with lessons, warnings, and good intentions.

We'll be going over the idea of 'just how much is too much' as well as what's safe and what isn't.

The warnings will come and we will learn from them, as we do each and every time.

We have cards in reverse order which can help us make the right decisions, and we have blissful cards of hope and achievement.

What's most important to know is that there is nothing we can't get over - be it the past, an ex, the loss of someone or something...we are strong enough to survive it all, and we will.

As human beings, we've made so many brutal mistakes...but the best part about it is that we can and do learn from our mistakes...because human beings (despite what's always said about them) are strong, adaptable, and filled with endless potential.

One card tarot reading for the week of May 10-16, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Nine of Swords

In terms of work, it's going to be a good week - but it's not going to be easy.

What you're involved with must be finished, and if the slightest detail goes unattended to, there will be an upset reserved for a later time.

This means, tend to your business and get it done, no matter how hard or inconvenient it may be.

This week is about strength - mostly of character, and so much about perseverance and sticking with a plan from conception to fruition.

You should take this as an inspirational moment, Aries, something to look at as a goal; one to complete.

It's all about work - but it's much more about completing the work, not letting it hang on.

Procrastination is what gets you in trouble, and this card is letting you know in no uncertain terms that you need to finish what you've started in work, at home, in health, in family, and in love.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Three of Swords

Generally, this card usually makes people's back straighten up - but what might look like a threatening visual - three words stabbing directly into a heart - is more along the lines of an attention-getter that relates to other things... like believing things that are not true, in this case.

What we're looking at here is the idea of not letting falsehoods dictate what you do with your life.

You have a tendency to react to things that aren't true, and then you end up giving these falsehoods too much attention, making them a part of your life. In other words, you're playing into the drama that is only that: drama, theater. Unreal.

You have spent way too much time indulging in gossip, back-talking, perhaps even backstabbing - it's time to break free of this vicious circle and start to rely upon your own experience, rather that 'what so and so is doing, and what they said..." This week will have you confronting the idea of gossip, and how you know you need to just stop listening.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Ten of Swords

Alright, this card here - it's not anyone's favorite and usually depicts a state of painful confusion or regret. In your case, Gemini, this card is here to keep you on your toes, meaning...don't become forgetful or neglectful of your job.

This might mean work or home, but it's about tasks and letting them go and what happens when you don't spend time taking care of 'the little things.'

This is also a heads up on your health.

Yes, you might be feeling a little freer now that the pandemic seems to be winding down, but to get this particular card right now, at this time in history, means that you need to take care of yourself.

You still need to keep vigilant and not do anything too over the top, when it comes to endangering your health. This week is about hunkering down and doing what's necessary - it's not about being careless or carefree. Keep that in mind, Gemini.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Page of Swords, reversed

Everything about this card spells mischief, and there's a very good chance that you are the one creating this particular brand of mayhem.

This is due to a lighthearted feeling that you started to adopt when the weather started getting warmer and you started feeling more optimistic about life.

What you might want to take into consideration is that not everyone enjoys your pranks or your teasing ways, in fact, this week, you'll probably get more snarls than you'll get approvals, so you may want to tease less and communicate more.

Still in all, it can't be helped as you'll want to take things less seriously than you have been.

Just know that while you're in a playful mood, others are going through serious life issues and may not fully appreciate your need to jab or hurl insults, just because you find yourself so funny.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Four of Cups

There certainly will not be much room for complaints this week, Leo, as the days ahead look very promising and filled with fun.

You're about to have one of those weeks where one thing leads to another, and each new experience is just...absolutely made of love and light.

These are the times to cherish, and you'll be spending quality time with family and loved ones.

There's always room for more, this week, and you'll know the meaning of generosity and sharing.

No bad moods will arrive to knock the good times down a peg, and strangely enough, no egos will be set on fire, not even your own!

This is a week to take advantage of. You're in the right place at the right time, and the universe appears to be supporting all of your familial efforts.

Enjoy yourself, and know that by the week's end, you'll have had a very pleasant, peaceful week with friends and family.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Ordinarily, this card speaks of order and success - alas, it is in reverse, so while the order is still there, the success still has a while to go before it feels anything like success.

This card is here to show you that you're 'almost there', that whatever plans you've made still need that last final 'ingredient' before they're ready to go.

You are a hard worker and yes, you deserve all the praise and attention, and so if you're not getting it this week - expect it to come soon, but not this week.

This card is about your meticulous efforts, what you did to get where you are now, and what you need to avoid in order to further yourself along in progress.

So, what is it that you need to avoid, Virgo? You need to avoid laziness, negativity, and snobbery.

If you want things to go right this week, then you'll have to let go of a few bad habits that define you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): King of Cups

Looks like your words and actions are bringing you to a place of great love - and it would appear that you are very deserving of this love as you've put so many people before you. You will be rewarded this week, Libra.

What you thought might not able to be part of your life will indeed find a way to you, and it will bring you love and a feeling of warmth and security.

You have taken a few chances with love in the past, and you know what it's like to be burned...you've tried very hard to avoid hurting people, as you know first hand what it's like to have your heartbroken.

Well, this week, the tides are about to turn for you - now, it's YOU who is the center of attention, and it is to you that all of the praise and appreciative comments go. Soak it in, and let yourself blossom in the love that you both radiate and accept.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): King of Swords, reversed

While you will more than likely be feeling quite powerful this week, you may also be undermined in something you do. Ordinarily, you enjoy being 'the one' - meaning, the person everyone trusts and comes to when they need advice.

You're the 'smart one' among your friends, but this week, there's a good chance that you'll be doubted - in a big way, and that may hurt your feelings.

You may also find yourself having an argument with someone on a topic like music or entertainment, and what might start out as a silly matter of disagreement could turn into a full ego war between you and a friend.

Try to take things lightly this week. You can know yourself a the superpower Scorpio that you always are, but you don't need to make everything into a massive way with no end in sight. Keep it light.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Three of Cups, reversed

When you get this card in a reading, it usually implies that something you expected isn't going to happen...though it must also be said that all is not lost because of it.

While it initially implies that love and friendship are working out for you, in its reversed state, it could imply lies or a deception among friends, in other words, someone might be lying to you, and there's a good chance you'll find out who this week.

It's a lesson for you to keep expectations to a minimum.

What's more than likely going to go down is the idea that you might not be able to trust a certain friend as you might have wanted to, and that can be a bit of a downer for you, as your expectations of that friend might suddenly come to a halt as you realize that person really isn't all they say they are.

You'll return to your peaceful status quo shortly after the week has ended.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Ace of Wands

What you put your hand to this week, will become. In other words, if you attempt something, you will have success.

This is a card of work and great opportunity, and to receive it as your only card in a reading is great news; you'll be hearing from someone who means a lot to you during the week, and you'll also be getting good news from a job situation.

If money has been tight, anticipate an offering this week - it could be a new job or a new position at the old place. Either way, the week has you slated for progress and financial success.

This is the week to knock on those doors and take chances where you once might not have.

This is the best week for you to stay present and accessible, and there will be some very important people who will be trying to reach you. Be there for them, mentally and emotionally.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Four of Pentacles

What is in the past that has you so obsessed with it, Aquarius? Is it love, or is it just some kind of nostalgic feeling that everything was better than it is now?

Here's the truth: the only moment that really and truly exists is NOW, so your best bet is to get on board with the now moment so that things like the past don't seem too overly romantic.

The past is not coming back for you, Aquarius, and yes, you are entitled to thinking about 'the way things used to be' but know those thoughts as indulgences that bear very little influence on today's real life.

Get what you can out of your reminiscences, as you will be able to find moments of happiness that you can milk and make a good memory out of. Outside of that, don't waste too much time in dreamland, as there's an intense amount of goodness that wants your attention NOW.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): Eight of Cups

It hasn't been too terrible a year for you, Pisces, and this week is par for that course, as you'll be feeling quite happy and content with your choices.

You've got some partying to do, and that doesn't necessarily mean alcohol, nor does it mean an excess of people; what it does mean is that you're going to find something to do that keeps you interested and satisfied, and you'll probably be able to lose yourself in this.

It could be a hobby - or cooking, creating...you have some new ideas and perhaps this week would be a good time to make those ideas into realities.

What's looking good for you is the idea of preparing food for others, starting a crafts project, setting some time aside to be alone (and in peace), and then bringing everyone together for a meal or an amount of time together where everyone feels special, loved and safe.

