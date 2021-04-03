Your Weekly Love Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs, April 5-11, 2021

Welcome to a week that is all about new beginnings, new growth — and even a new you.

The past few weeks seemed to move at almost a separate continuum where it seemed time-lagged and then raced ahead leaving us not sure whether we were ready for whatever was coming next.

We were in the in-between of endings and beginnings; both the remains of Pisces Season and still settling into whatever Aries Season held in store for us.

For those of us that stayed present with eyes wide open, we were able to learn an immense amount from those around us and ourselves. We were able to see our truth and also that of others. It was a heartbreakingly beautiful opportunity to step outside of ourselves and how we saw life.

And while perhaps we weren’t sure of the reason for it all we still continued on, but now life feels different.

Most of us feel as if a lifetime has passed between weeks and suddenly, we’re these entirely new people living a life we could never have dreamed of.

But the secret is — we have.

Even if they are the dreams, we were afraid to speak aloud or even whisper the truth about ourselves, everything that is manifesting for us right now are the very same things we have prayed for.

So long as we have surrendered, looked for the lessons, and released any pictures about how life is supposed to look we will be walking into a life that we may question is even just a dream.

Yet, we’re not all on the same path. We haven’t all made the same choices and some of us are still learning.

There is a duality to this week and this energetic phase that we’re currently entering into. It’s the difference between what happens when we let go versus when we hang on and learning what that difference is for ourselves.

While many of us are seeing life manifest into the space of creation as we see our puzzle pieces align better than we could have imagined others are seeing the pillars of their lives crumble into ruins.

But the beauty here is even in the ruin there is creation; there is growth.

Because for all of us, we can’t rebuild what we don’t have space to create.

So, whether this is a week of building new beginnings strong with mortar and love or one in which you find it difficult to breathe because it seems nothing is left of the life you thought would last forever just know that it’s all part of a divine plan.

Because in order to get that new beginning, we have to surrender to the fall of whatever is meant to end.

Things that affect your zodiac sign's love horoscope this week:

April 5th

Venus in Aries sextile Mars in Gemini: The yearly meeting of the celestial lovers means that this is a week for love and for making any changes or initiating any beginnings, feeling more amorous, attractive, there will also be a greater sense of balance present and awareness of what that means in relationships, more open to accept and receive the love that we desire. This will be exact and in effect until April 7th.

April 6th

Jupiter in Aquarius semi square to Chiron in Aries: Both planets are at 22 degrees activating the master-builder number signifying that there is an important element of healing possible today that will ultimately lead to the abundant future that we are dreaming of.

April 7th

Venus in Aries sextile Mars in Gemini: Last day to use the energy of this one in a year transit, have that hard conversation, make that tough decision, take that first scary step and do it all not just with love — but for love.

April 8th

Mars in Gemini square Neptune in Pisces: This is when we figure out what really matters and what we’re willing to and how far we’re willing to go for it, love seems to take center stage and nothing can hold us back from what is calling our name, exact and in effect until the April 11th.

April 9th

Saturn in Aquarius trine North Node in Gemini: The universe gives us a gift of helping to remove some of those blocks or obstacles we thought we had to overcome in order to step into beginnings in love, this is truly the day the universe helps conspire to bring us everything we ever wanted and more.

April 10th

Mercury in Aries sextile Saturn in Aquarius: A time for clear decision making and communication, we’re given the ability to bring balance to our emotional world, trust any decisions made around this time are those which are grounded and fertile for future growth.

Venus in Aries sextile Jupiter in Aquarius: A day of feeling very generous and optimistic about love and your relationship, feeling like life is on your side and that you might have made it through the most difficult space and now get to celebrate and enjoy life, also a time for increased fertility for pregnancies.

April 11th

Sun in Aries sextile Mars in Gemini: A time for high energy and drive to live our best life, less likely to care what others are saying about our decisions and choices, feeling empowered to live life on our terms.

Venus in Aries sextile Jupiter in Aquarius: Last day for this transit, exact and in effect today, especially strong as it’s the New Moon in Aries too.

Venus in Aries square Pluto in Capricorn: If there’s anywhere that you’ve been ignoring the truth or have been delaying making a change, this is the day the universe will force your hand to make a move. Any control issues or secrets will also likely be revealed today as well.

Mars in Gemini square Neptune in Pisces: A day of strength and courage to declare ownership of your new beginning, the last day for this transit.

Pluto in Capricorn sesquiquadrate North Node in Gemini: A chance to release pieces of your life that are holding you back and be reborn so that you can start walking the path of your destiny.

New Moon in Aries: This first New Moon of the new astrological year brings potent beginnings, an excellent time to put the past behind us and step into our future, feeling ready and brave to take on things that previously caused anxiety or fear, excited for the future, life events may start unfolding rapidly around this time including engagements and cohabiting together.

Weekly love horoscopes for April 5-11, 2021, by zodiac sign:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

A week of shock and awe as you take off running towards that beautiful new beginning you’ve been dreaming of. You are in your element this week astrologically so energetically it feels as if you’re on top of the world so much so nothing can get you down.

Be wary of the expectations of lovers this week as their own feelings may be the one obstacle that can stop you in your tracks. Everyone is entitled to process and move through life in a way that feels authentically for them — but it also means that it shouldn’t stop you from enjoying yours. This week, there’s no looking back.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Usually, you can feel a little out of sorts during times of great change but lately, you’ve been craving it. The difference between you and others though is that you actually want others to make the changes that you can then ride the waves from.

This isn’t such a bad way of approaching life, but it definitely can be a little like you’re hoping they’ll do the difficult work, so the blame won’t be on you.

Don’t be afraid to take chances yourself and whether you’re beginning or ending a relationship remember that it’s your life so you should be able to create it however you want. This week, step up to the plate.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This week may ask you to live both possibilities as you move through figuring out which is your destiny. It seems no matter where you go in life you can’t escape a sense of duality, but you can make it work to your advantage.

If you’re unsure what path to take right now, especially in terms of your heart then lean into that uncertainty. It’s better to be honest and say that we aren’t sure than to only fake it and realize that we cheated ourselves out of love.

As difficult as it is, try to let your heart lead you and not force yourself to overthink anything. This week, let the universe reveal the path ahead.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Home is where the heart is but is your heart always where your home is? There’s a lot going through your mind this week and behind the scenes in your otherwise appearing perfect life.

But perfect has lost its appeal especially if it’s only an illusion anyway. You’re craving newness but in a deeply authentic way that has you ready to throw out everything you know for a chance of not just real happiness — but love.

Remember that our partner can never give us something that we haven’t already given ourselves but that course redirections are a thing and if your heart isn’t in it anymore, then it's likely you won’t be for much longer anyway. This week, have the courage to say how you really feel.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Be mindful of what you speak on this week. Before you say anything about your plans, or your feelings make sure that it’s true and that this is the time to speak it.

There’s a chance that you will fumble with your words this week even perhaps putting that proverbial foot in your mouth while saying the wrong thing to someone.

Watch for who is actually on your side, who is truly supporting you or who may be trying to sink your ship all the while smiling at you.

Things are not what they seem this week so be mindful of who you are sharing your truth with because there is a chance it could be used against you. This week, make sure those who are closest to you are really on your side.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

A new chapter only happens when you stop reading the old one, right? So, are you done reading? Some stories don’t have alternate endings no matter what we do or what we try but we have to be the ones to learn that.

No one can tell you to be done with a particular chapter or love affair because it’s something that has to be learned and internalized by you. Otherwise, it’s not a lesson.

It’s normal to have doubts about what comes next or worrying even if anything will. But those are only based on the fear of letting go of what we thought we wanted, not in the faith that we always will receive what we need. This week, it’s time to learn the lesson.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

This is a week where you get to release yourself from all of the things that you never thought you’d have the courage to. It feels almost like you’ve been seeing everything with fresh eyes lately, including your romantic life.

No longer does it feel like you don’t have a choice or that you have to stay or even keep silent about what’s bothering you any longer.

This is the time when you can rise up and realize that the keys to the cage were always in your possession — not in the hands of someone else, especially a lover. Realizing this feels like a newfound freedom and the beginning of living life on your terms. This week, there’s no stopping you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Any of us can be our own worst enemy, but sometimes it’s true even more deeply for you. Whether it’s about getting to the bottom of feelings or figuring out what those pesky lingering thoughts are you often seem to be more at home in confusion than you are in peace.

Nobody can bring you there if you haven’t already chosen that for yourself. During the week ahead look for where you’re trying to figure out something that there actually is no answer to and what it feels like if you allow that to settle in your bones.

Focus on what peace feels like for you and why you’re so prone to sabotaging it for yourself. This week, let everything just be.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

There seems to be a lightness around you lately as you’ve recently shed a lot of darkness and baggage that you previously carried as part of a no longer existing identity.

As you move into this new space, keep your thoughts on what you’re creating space for and how it feels to be this new person.

Allow yourself the joy that comes from no longer being crushed by the weight of things that you can’t change. Your beginning is already underway but it’s up to you to keep the momentum going, not that you won’t, but there’s nothing holding you back any longer.

Not even yourself. While we all have to leave the past behind us, for you that also means the person you thought you were. This week, live life on your terms.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

In order to grow, we first have to plant seeds of what we hope will reap. Truthfully, you’ve been a little scared to plant any seeds recently because the demons in your head are still there telling you that you’ll mess it up again or that you’re crazy for what you’re feeling.

But these thoughts that you’re having are yours, no one else's, which means they are also yours to control. This is where the work lays for you.

No matter how many new relationships you enter into if you can’t control your own thoughts then they will never turn out any different. No matter who we are or what we’ve done, we all deserve love. This week, silence your fears once and for all.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Don’t blink this week because you might just miss another lifetime of lessons. Sometimes we get caught up in whether life is happening too quickly or too fast but what we fail to recognize is that we actually don’t have control over it.

Life happens as it’s meant to and whether we’re feeling it’s fast or slow is really our ego or fears trying to control what happens. Allow yourself to melt into whatever surfaces this week for you, especially in terms of love and a relationship progressing to a whole new level.

This is an entirely new type of love so these old fears over potentially ruining or sabotaging something are no longer needed here. The only requirement is to show up and show love. This week, surrender to the flow.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Lately, it feels like each day is a month and each week a year, but there’s a purpose to it all. While you normally are skilled at being flexible with timelines and the unexpected events that life brings up it doesn’t mean that you still don’t need to pause and ground yourself at the moment.

You are in a continuum of change right now where so much is manifesting that you are completely and totally ready for but it’s also okay to give yourself periods of rest so that you can acclimate into the new version of yourself that will be required for this new phase of life.

Don’t worry, you will still be you, but you’re ready to leave behind some piece of yourself that you no longer identify with. This week, there’s no limit to the amount of love and amazingness you can receive.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.