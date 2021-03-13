Your Weekly Love Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs, March 15-21, 2021

Some weeks arrive slowly, quietly, and proceed with peace, but this is not one of those. Aries season closes the week, and we are finishing the end of Pisces season.

This week ahead is one that we’ve been preparing for since the start of the year. It doesn’t mean that we will be feeling completely ready for the next chapter ahead, but it does mean that we realize there is no better time than now to take that next step.

What does your weekly love horoscope have in store for your zodiac sign?

For most of us, it will feel like the Universe is gently encouraging us this week to make those changes, to take those steps, and to speak up on matters that are close to our hearts. However, for others, this may also arrive in the form of a gentle push from the Universe off a ledge that we’ve peered over for far too long.

Regardless of whether you take that leap or are encouraged to, this is a week of movement and change.

With the start of Aries Season and the Vernal Equinox, we are awakening from our long winter's slumber and are feeling ready to start taking action on many of those plans or dreams that we’ve been contemplating since the start of the year.

If there is anything that you’ve been contemplating with starting or even taking the next step on, this is the week for movement.

We will be feeling called to speak the truth of our hearts with Mercury in Pisces and with two Pluto transits, we will be experiencing an intensity in all our interactions that is centering around everything that has previously been hidden below the surface.

With Venus joining the Sun in Aries it means that we’re tired of just sitting around in our feelings and thoughts and that even if things aren’t perfect, we know that we’re ready to do something — anything, anything that looks like moving forward.

We are tired of stewing in our current situations and are anxious for the excitement of the new beginnings that we can feel tempting our restlessness to have our external lives align more greatly to our internal self.

People have seasons too so while we were in a phase of quiet growth much like the bulbs beneath the snow, we are now just about ready to break through and begin.

To take action and to grow in all of the places we never thought we could.

What to expect this week in astrology:

March 15th

Mercury moves into Pisces, Our conversations and thoughts turn towards the emotional and the feeling, we may have difficulty in expressing our truth but with greater authenticity when we do, conversations turn future based, an excellent time for progressing relationships to the next level.

March 16th

Sun in Pisces Sextile Pluto in Capricorn, increased determination, wanting to succeed, feeling like we will do whatever it takes to manifest our hearts desires, radical steps may be taken.

March 18th

Venus in Pisces Sextile Pluto in Capricorn, a chance to deepen and explore an existing spiritually romantic connection or begin a new relationship officially, may also mean sudden changes and developments in romance and love.

March 20th

Vernal Equinox, Today marks the first day of Spring in the Northern Hemisphere but also the equal balance of night and day, also celebrated as Ostara; a time of fertility and rebirth, it ushers in movement, growth, new beginnings in life and love, also signifying possible pregnancy.

Sun Moves into Aries, Beginning of Aries Season, feeling greater motivation and ambition to take action and move ahead, feeling confident and sure of ourselves and our choices, not letting doubt hold us back.

Mars in Gemini Trine Saturn in Aquarius, strength, ambition, and confidence to accomplish even the most daunting and challenging of tasks, especially as it comes to big life steps and making important changes, it’s time to follow through on our words and plans.

March 21st

Venus enters Aries, we become more focused on our needs and if they are being met or not, possibly also becoming more dominating and less willing to compromise with our partner, being focused on creating the love and relationship we seek, not internalizing the beliefs or thoughts of others.

First Quarter Moon in Cancer, Our focus shifts to the challenges and hurdles that we are experiencing since the New Moon on whatever it is we had hoped to manifest specifically on the home and family front, expect tests, look for the lessons and be ready to keep working towards your goal.

Love horoscopes for March 15-21, 2021, by zodiac sign:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Welcome home this week Aries. You finally start to feel more like yourself and are able to see the light at the end of the tunnel you’ve been in the past few months.

You'll not only be feeling more like yourself, but you’ll also be seeing answers where only last month it seemed like endless questions, especially in terms of your romantic relationships.

Being in your feelings isn’t always comfortable for you but it does always serve a purpose. Now your only task is to take what you’ve learned and not ignore it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The week ahead may feel a bit more uncomfortable for you than previous ones because you may be pressured to make a decision or choice.

You’ve known logically that things can’t stay as they are forever, but you had hoped to put off taking action in starting that new chapter in love.

The thing that you are being shown right now is that no matter how much you had wanted to go slower or to let things play out — sometimes that means things go more quickly.

This week lean into what feels like pressure or being rushed and ask yourself why. Sometimes the changes we put off are also those we most need to make.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

During the next few days, your theme will be to pace yourself as suddenly it will seem that you can do anything and that all the possibilities and options are on the table, especially in terms of new partners.

This is a wonderful time and opportunity for you. The only downside is just to remember that you don’t have to rush the process of selection.

Sometimes you try to overcompensate for not being able to make a decision by forcing yourself to prematurely make one. Relax into this process and trust that you’ll know when you know and that until you do it’s all for a purpose.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There are changes on the horizon for you, even more than you’ve already been through. A big part of that is that in this current cycle you didn’t start with helping and fixing everyone around you but within yourself, that means that the changes outside of you have been slowly unrolling the more you honor yourself.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

There are still pieces of the puzzle that you aren’t aware of yet, remember this as you’re moving through the new beginnings within your relationships and family that abound in the coming days.

You should be able to celebrate how far you’ve come without worrying about how far you still have to go-celebrate your progress.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

As the week begins you are likely unsure whether to move full speed ahead or to slow yourself down. It’s this push and pull energy that may feel like it’s coming externally but which is actually all a part of the inner work you’ve been doing on yourself.

When we change ourselves how we relate to those situations and decisions changes as well. Expect this to show up in terms of a new love or a relationship progressing to the next level this week.

You may not completely feel like yourself, but that’s only because who you are has changed. Allow yourself to take action in love, but also allow yourself time to get to know this new you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This week feels like one you may be asked to observe a bit more than you normally have been. Not that changes won’t be occurring for you, but they might be more of an internal nature this week.

You have some healing that you are in progress of, especially as it relates to getting over something from the past, whether that’s a relationship or even a betrayal.

This week marks a time for you to find a greater sense of balance within everything that you’ve been through in the past few years because until we do, we’ll keep bringing the past into our future which means it will never end differently. Allow yourself quiet this week and the courage to face what you need to.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

There’s a slow burn that’s beginning this week, one that while has some sort of familiarity about it also feels completely different. You’ve been reborn in the past year or perhaps even the past few months and how you look at everything has changed.

What signifies happiness, balance, and even love has completely changed and now you’re about to see how that affects your life path as you move forward.

This week allow yourself to delight in this feeling of newness and of hope. It’s been a long time since you’ve felt that feeling of being excited for what’s to come and you’ve earned it, so enjoy it.

Article continues below

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

There seems to be an internal battle happening at the moment that you’re doing your best to try to keep from those around you.

While you may have a smile on your face and be operating as you normally have even in those relationships around you, inside you can’t quite understand how things have changed so quickly.

What you used to want no longer appeals to you, but you haven’t yet made peace with the new needs that are emerging. But even with that uncertainty you feel the desire to take action but don’t yet trust yourself to.

Allow yourself time to become centered into this new phase and trust that the more you lean into what you don’t understand, the sooner the answers will come.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

There’s a bright light in front of you that you’ve been afraid to grab ahold of, but why? You no longer fear that it will die out or that it’s only an illusion, but still, you haven’t yet reached out and seized it.

This week that internal dialogue with yourself that tells you you’re just waiting for the right time grows weary.

You start to understand that there is nothing you’re even waiting for that time itself will be able to give and so the fires of taking action towards an important love matter begin to replace that tentative mindset you’ve previously had.

Because as determined as you were feeling, only once we stop waiting for that perfect time can we finally take action.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Uncomfortableness will begin to penetrate your life this week as you realize that you can’t pretend that everything isn’t changing far more quickly than you would have preferred.

As much as you’ve been growing and learning about yourself in recent months you still had hoped that life could remain status quo for a bit longer meaning you could hold off on ending or even beginning a new romantic chapter.

Instead of wishing that you could hit the pause button realize that the reason life is asking more of you is that you are ready otherwise it wouldn’t be here.

It’s also about being honest with yourself because as much as you are willing to take on change for yourself, you don’t ever really welcome change to our external life yet sometimes that’s what needs to change the most.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You’ve been learning so much about yourself recently it feels that this journey of self-discovering will never end, but there are phases to life and you’re about to enter into a new one.

In order to be in true balance, it means that we allow ourselves to ebb and flow in love and with our partner, instead of always directing the tides of energy.

This means that you may find yourself having to raise your priorities a bit and allow other areas of your life to receive less energy from you than they have been.

Remember that everything you have now you wished for at one point, so make sure to make the time to enjoy it and take it to the next level.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Coming off your annual new moon means that you have just begun a new phase in your life, even if you’re not yet aware of it.

There’s a difference in your energy and where you’ve been focusing your energy, instead of having it be on that someday idea, you’re realizing that you might just have everything you need at this moment.

Of course, this means you’re moving to a new level of receiving in relationships and love which also opens the door to receiving even more especially in love and family.

Eyes on the horizon this week and deep breath because it’s one that you may remember for the rest of your life.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.