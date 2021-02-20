Your Zodiac Sign's Weekly Tarot Card Reading For February 22- 28, 2021

Welcome to the Weekly Tarot Reading for each sign of the zodiac. From the look of it, many of us will be feeling the effects of love in action - or love in retreat; seems that love is the air, but that it's not automatically a good thing.

What does your zodiac sign's weekly tarot card reading have in store for you?

When we fall in love, we sign an invisible contract that states (in invisible ink) that one day, we will pay for this love, one way or another.

I believe that for many, this week will give us insight on that way of thinking and that there will be some of us who will finally come to understand how that payment is dealt with.

The invisible contract of love comes with the idea that our attachments will at some point be severed, and that will lead to heartbreak - that is the payment for the attachment to love and lovers.

We either die out of a relationship or we break up, but even if our love lives last a lifetime, one of the two parties involved will come to term, and that is how love is paid for. The greater the love, the more heartbreaking the end is.

Let's see what's in store for us this week, in love and in life.

Here's your zodiac sign's weekly tarot card reading for February 8-14, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Six of Swords

New beginnings. It's time for you to take out the emotional trash and get rid of it once and for all, Aries.

Even you know that you can only torture yourself for just so long before everything you do become redundant; fresh new beginnings await you, but this one's entirely up to you - will you finally release that which holds you back, or will you give over even more time to a hopeless cause?

You see the potential ahead of you; you know how good it could be if you just make the effort to change your ways and let go of that one awful thing in your life.

There's no time left to honor this aspect of your life that only seems to bring you down. Believe in yourself and your ability and have faith that letting go will allow that fresh new start to take place.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Six of Pentacles, reversed

This week is going to bring you an antsy feeling - you're in the mood for change, and you're feeling impulsive. It's more than likely house-related and deals with a frustration you've been holding on to for way too long.

You want a change - it's physical, visual, and something that can't happen for you fast enough. As a Taurus, you're impulsive - and you could also be a little bit of an overspender...try to budget this new change, as you may not have enough to squander on your ideas just yet.

If you're really craving a change in the home space, take this week to plan it out, rather than to act on it impulsively. Set aside the amount of money needed and work within your limits.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): King of Wands, reversed

Opportunity comes your way, but you may be way too preoccupied to notice, Gemini. That's your lesson of the week: You can do more than one thing at a time, and sometimes that translates as: Involve yourself in your interests, but keep your eyes open for more - as there is more to come.

The King here is about being given a choice - it is also about being the one who makes the decision. One door opens the next - if you have the nerve to walk through that first door of opportunity, you will be able to see the next opportunity through the next symbolic door, and so on.

This week is about recognizing opportunity and acting on it. The choice is always two-fold: you can advance...or retreat. Will retreating bring you success, or will advancing? That one is on you, Gemini.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Ten of Pentacles

This week may bring with it some unfortunate news on the health front - it's not something to automatically assume the worst about, however. What's needed here is a reminder that you need to take care of yourself, and that recent frivolity is not going to serve you well.

You may be sick and tired of wearing a mask and paying attention to all things related to Covid, vaccines, masks, etc - but this virus is still out there and you can't just avoid it by pretending it's too dull for you to pay much more attention to.

Mind you, this card is about disease - it's a head-up, smack in the face for you, that's begging you to pay attention and don't get lax in your approach. If you are human, then you are susceptible - stay vigilant, Cancer!

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Three of Wands, reversed

The gossip is going to get to you, this week, Leo, as there are a few people out there who just can't keep their traps shut when it comes to you. Seems like everyone's got an opinion and the last thing you need to hear about is what other people think of you.

You know who you are and you're confident in that knowledge.

And while the gossip and yap may be as a result of people's jealousy of you, it's nonetheless annoying and, well, none of their business. It'd be best to ignore what you hear and wait for the week to pass.

It's not your job to correct rumors about yourself. Let them talk - they'll eventually grow bored and wear themselves out. Meanwhile, you'll have all the strength.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Ace of Pentacles

Expect good news - and even more so - financial good news at that. This is the week where you get that surprise raise or promotion. This is the week where that investment cashes in.

Don't be surprised if you order something online that doesn't get charged, or if you receive double your order. This week, you'll be up for many gift-like surprises, which puts you in line for gratitude.

If the universe has decided to make you the special one, then be the special one in terms of gratitude. You know you don't always get things your way, Virgo, so when it rains - and pours - be thankful that it's all going your way. A good week, indeed!

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Queen of Pentacles

Smart thinking and smart moves are what it's all about for you this week, Libra. You are on a roll - and you're making things happen in a way that it just hasn't happened for you before.

Something clicks for you this week, and now everything ahead of you seems clear and straightforward. You are in control now, and financially this is a very good thing.

Expect to give and receive gifts this week, and don't even think about scrimping; spend money and open your arms to receive it, in return. Wise choices will be made this week, and while the timing is sensitive, you also know that this is the week to make that move.

Think before you speak, and plan before you act - but act, yes, act.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Queen of Cups, reversed

Get ready to experience an about-face in your love life. This might mean you getting ready to lay down the law, or your partner throwing a monkey wrench into your plans.

Whatever takes place, know that you've been warned: something is going to upset the status quo in your relationship, and you're going to have to deal with it. You are both in love with each other - that's not the problem.

What is the problem is a lack of communication - and that must be dealt with this week. If there's been something on your mind, don't let it go for too long; speak up, say what's bothering you because this won't get better until you both sit down and have your issues out. Once out - you'll never have to return to them again.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Nine of Wands

You may find yourself smacking yourself in the head, dealing with bureaucratic issues this week, Sagittarius.

Maybe you didn't fill out that form online last week and you need to go back and re-do the work you thought you did. You might also be hit with an unexpected bill - you'll be able to pay it; finances are not the problem here.

What's cause for a potential upset is the idea that you're getting lazy in your bill-paying and correspondence. Laziness may be all-pervasive this week as well, and that will lead to more problems next week.

Take advantage of the Full Moon energy that's coming and allow yourself to come back into work mode; enough relaxation and carelessness. It's now time to reenter the orbit of the living.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Seven of Cups, reversed

You have finally come to terms with the idea that something - or rather, someone you wanted in your life is either not in your life anymore, or never will be - and that's just fine.

You will feel the freeing effect of letting go of someone who is unnecessary in your life. You now recognize that that person was never really someone in your life, nor were they someone you could trust - it's an infatuation that you are letting go of, and it actually feels good.

It's like something clicked and you're now finally able to say goodbye to a fantasy that was never more than just that. Prepare for better things to enter your atmosphere, now that you've let go of the old and made space for the new.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Eight of Cups

Whatever you did to get yourself to this place, you did the right thing, and in the love department - it shows.

You are really in a peaceful place this week, Aquarius, and life at home, with the family, is a golden example of how things can work out if attention is applied.

You've done just that; you've planned ahead for your family and your love life, and now, you're getting to reap the rewards for that effort.

One of the things that become obvious to you, this week, is that for everyone to be happy - everyone needs to have their needs met, and because of proper planning, you and your family are all getting what they need in order to be happy.

So, whatever it is that's brought on such loving success - keep doing it, it's working!

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): Four of Cups

Your life is simple and filled with love. You don't ask for much, in fact, all you really care about is that you are loved and that you have someone to give love to. In this case, it's a partner, and the love is romantic.

Whether this relationship is just beginning, or it's well seasoned - things are looking good. You've managed to keep things small and intimate; your love life is not up for gossip or anyone else's opinion.

You know how to keep things private and that's exactly what's working for you. You no longer have the need to compare notes with others in relationships; comparisons only lead to neurotic feelings and you are just not in the mood for that, this week.

Enjoy the ride - you've made it a very special one for yourself and for the one you love.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.