Your zodiac sign's weekly tarot card reading for January 18-24, 2021 is here with a prediction for you.

What does your weekly tarot card reading have in store for all zodiac signs starting January 18?

Moving right along, we find ourselves in the third week of the new year, 2021.

And oh what a strange year it's been so far.

Seems we may have dragged in the decayed corpse of 2020, in terms of politics and the state of the country.

Oh, what a tangled web we weave.

This week is going to bring us back to reality; while we still keep our hopes alive, we are also coming to realize that we have to do the work of making that happen.

There's a sluggish feel to the first month of every year, and many of us are still wondering if there is anything pro-active that we can do to make our lives and the lives of others more productive.

One thing is for certain - we cannot become apathetic, and we cannot become lazy.

It's easy to adopt that pandemic 'nothing to do' attitude, but we also know that we can't exist in a state of nothingness.

Qe have to act, and we have to do it responsibly and with focus.

Let's see what each sign of the zodiac will come to see this week, January 18 - 24, 2021.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Five of Pentacles, reversed

The house is in disarray.

You've let things slowly but surely fall apart, and though you've had it in your mind to take care of all loose ends, you still haven't acted on that.

Aries, this is the week where you need to realize that if you don't use it - you lose it, and that might mean being orderly and focused.

You need to get your mind back on being serious about things, or you will lose what you've worked so hard for.

Don't let things become chaotic - manage this, become aware of what you're letting go of.



Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Nine of Swords

This week is about stamina and perseverance, Taurus.

You are going to see something amazing take place - your hard work is going to pay off, and you, yourself are on the verge of just giving up.

But here's the week where you are going to see that something can grow from nothingness.

You've given up on something - it's become a dead issue for you, you've allowed it to go away...and then, Bam!

It's back, but in abundance, and all to show you that you can have exactly what you want and that even the hardest situations can bring joy and progress.



Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Five of Wands, reversed

There may be an upset in the workplace, this week, Gemini.

It's to a major tragedy, but it is unexpected and somewhat disturbing.

You can expect a change in positions, or perhaps a change in direction for the work you do.

This does involve other people and is not related to your own choice.

You will find out something that will cause a change in your work situation - it's not necessarily bad, but it is change, and that, in itself, can be cause for alarm.



Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Six of Swords, reversed

You are now walking away from a dead situation.

You know it - they know it, and you're both complete with your moves.

Thoughts of this person may haunt you for a while, but this week is where you come to terms with the idea that you need to start anew.

You have no idea where you're going, but you know you can't stay in the present condition you're in.

There is success in this, as the universe will recognize your move as positive, and therefore it will be supported.



Leo (July 23 - August 22): Eight of Wands, reversed

You've been told many times that you need to release the past - now it's your turn to see how this affects someone else that you know, and you will become the grand advisor here.

Take your knowledge and experience and offer it to the one who asks for your help.

This is part of the lesson you've learned: to share the lesson with others when the time comes.

The time has come, this week, Leo. Give them your all and your best, as only you can do.



Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Queen of Swords, reversed

The Queen of Swords may be a very good card to actually describe Virgo itself, and for you to get this card, reversed, for the week, means that you are going to experience some self-doubt.

You are usually fairly confident, but at times, that confidence becomes thwarted by something or someone, and it definitely throws you for a loop.

Expect that feeling of self-criticism to come this week, Virgo. It will pass, and you must go through it - just know that it's only temporary and that next week, you'll be back on track again.



Libra (September 23 - October 22): Ten of Cups

You seemed to have escaped the dreariness this week, Libra.

It's all good in your hood, as family, loved ones, and friends are seemingly all on your side.

You'll experience the calm of family security and for the first time in a long while, you'll be able to sleep well.

This week will bring a warm feeling of love your way, and you will be all too ready to receive it.

Life is good, and you are all set up for a very pleasant and happy week.



Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Nine of Cups

Looks like you and Libra are the lucky ones, this week, Scorpio.

You will be finding the bliss of the homestead, as this card is here to show you how all of your efforts are manifesting as happiness in family matters.

Expect to hear from old friends this week, and possibly intend for plans in the future.

You're going to feel lighter and less burdened than usual - something in your life has changed for the better - you know what it is.

Acknowledging this change helps bring it to light.



Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Four of Pentacles

Here's where that fierce Sagittarius focus can come into play: you have now figured out what you want - it's time to make plans and go for it.

You're clearheaded; all the garbage you've had in your mind for the last few months is finally at the place where you can release it.

You're hungry for more - you're feeling ambitious.

You can no longer dawdle in the nothingness of the 2020 mindset.

Get your plan together and make it real, Sag. You can do it!



Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Three of Wands

For someone as work-conscious as you, it's going to be a very dull week at the office.

If you are not someone who works in an office or home office for that matter, then this week is about drudgery and repetition.

It's not challenging for you, and you, Capricorn, need and love a good challenge.

Still in all, you do get the job done, whatever it is - just expect this week to be a bit boring.

Let it be what inspires you to make the week after one to remember.



Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Ace of Wands, reversed

Here's a good week for you, Aquarius, as you'll be invited to participate in something quite interesting.

You've been looking for an opportunity to grow, something that will engage your mind as well as your body, and this week is when you'll find out what it is.

You're not one to follow blindly, so whatever is coming your way is going to be somewhat twisted - the 'reversed' addition to the card gives an edge to what you're doing.

Your interests can be dark - expect an opportunity that leads you down these paths of interest.



Pisces (February 19 - March 10): Queen of Cups

You are someone who cherishes the good, above all.

You've never really wanted anything other than to love and be loved, and this is one of those weeks where those in your life who love you, let you know.

You are going to feel appreciated this week, Pisces, and it's going to melt your heart.

Expect to hear sweet words and kind offers.

You feel good, healthy, and creative.

This week is a good week for you to forgive, forget, and move on.

Your presence in the world is comforting to others.

You can stand tall and proud in this love.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.