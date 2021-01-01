9 Things You Never Knew About Gleb Savchenko's Girlfriend, Cassie Scerbo

Dancing With The Stars pro Gleb Savchenko recently split up with his wife, Elana Samondanova. They were married for 14 years and broke up this November.

However, he doesn’t seem too sad about the split since he already has a new girlfriend, Cassie Scerbo. They even decided to take a romantic trip to Mexico to celebrate the holidays.

On DWTS, Savchenko was partnered up with Chrishell Stause who is now dating another pro named Keo Motsepe. They all decided to go on a vacation together and take a break from their daily lives.

Cassie Scerbo described the vacation, "I went to Cabo and it was beautiful. The place that I was staying at, they were very good making sure everything was super safe due to Covid. I had a great time, I'm happy." She also claimed that she is “confident” in her new relationship with Savchenko.

Who is Gleb Savchenko’s girlfriend, Cassie Scerbo?

1. She's one talented lady.

Cassie Scerbo is an actress, singer, and dancer. She was one of the members of the all-girl pop band called Slumber Party Girls, which was featured in the series Dance Revolution.

She has appeared in the television shows Grand Hotel, Make It or Break It, and the film Bring It On: In It To Win It.

2. She turned 30 during the lockdown.

Cassie Scerbo was originally born in Long Island, New York. She is 30 years old and was born on March 30, 1990, making her an Aries.

She celebrated her birthday in lockdown and explained that she wasn’t too nervous about getting older. Scerbo said:

"In an industry like ours, I don't know why we are meant to feel like getting older is a bad thing. I think it's a beautiful thing, but I still was scared, naturally, just because of the timeline and responsibilities of being a woman. I started to think like, okay, I got to really think about my future and marriage and kids one day. And I didn't really ever think about that in my twenties. I don't know why."

Scerbo also reflects, "I think it's what I've noticed this year is that I used to be such a people pleaser and I'm finding it easier to say no, or to stand up for myself. I used to exhaust myself just wanting to make sure everyone around me was happy. And I think something I've really learned stepping into 30 is self-love, I need to do that. So there's been a lot more meditation, gratitude, journaling, yoga, working out, just taking care of myself ... because I'm not a kid anymore."

3. Scerbo and Savchenko are having fun together.

Scerbo and Savchenko have only been dating for a couple of weeks and it has been said that they are “having a lot of fun together.”

A source continues that they "they're very into each other and get along well. They're not serious at this point, but they're seeing where things go. They've been enjoying spending time together and getting to know each other better."

They had their first date together in Malibu on November 15. Although, their date seemed pretty casual and wasn’t reported about too much.

Savchenko posted a picture on instagram of when he was in Mexico with Scerbo, Stause, and Motsepe.

He put up a picture of him and Motsepe lounging by the pool and captioned it, “2020 has been a crazy year.. Appreciate the little things and the people in your life that make you smile every day. Grateful for this guy.”

4. Cassie Scerbo has a couple of meaningful tattoos.

Cassie Scerbo has a couple of tattoos that are very important to her.

First off, she has her grandmother’s name in a signature font. On the back of her ankle, she has a heart. On the side of her hand, she has a tattoo that says “eternita,” which means eternity in Italian. On her foot, she has a tattoo that says “mom.”

5. She is very athletic.

Scerbo has played a lot of athletic roles in television and film. Notably, she played the role of Lauren in the gymnastics show Make It or Break It.

So, it had many wondering if Scerbo was a gymnast herself and she set the record straight with, "We're not gymnasts; we're actresses, but we try our best."

However, Scerbo is athletic and usually works out five times a week. She calls herself a “super tomboy” and claims, “I always find sports-related ways to stay in shape."

She played soccer for nine years and loves boxing. Scerbo recalls, "Ever since [watching] Rocky when I was ten years old, I wanted to be a boxer. I wanted to compete. Honestly, I love boxing. There's no feeling like it. [With] boxing you can get all your anger, all your stress, all of your emotions out."

6. Scerbo moved to Los Angeles when she was 14 years old.

Scerbo moved from New York to Los Angeles when she was only 14 years old. She wanted to pursue her passion for acting.

She has always been drawn to acting and explains, “I’ve just always loved performing. As a little girl I loved telling stories in any way that I could, whether it was through acting or dancing or singing. I got my first agent when I was 10 years old and ended up going to LA when I was about 14 years old. I decided to give up all of the other things that I loved at the time, like soccer, because my passion was performing. It has always been something that excited me, to take people on a journey and to put a smile on their faces, and to also have a platform to give back in multiple ways.”

She’s on TikTok.

Cassie Scerbo enjoys posting dancing videos on her TikTok page. She even went viral by doing the Bring It On challenge. It makes sense since she was the star of Bring It On: In It To Win It.

She has over 3 thousand followers on TikTok, check her out.

7. Scerbo has opened up about cyberbullying.

Cassie Scerbo is passionate about putting an end to bullying. She is even the Vice President of the organization Boo 2 Bullying. According to the mission statement, the organization aims “to eradicate bullying, intolerance and discrimination by educating schools and parents about accepting diversity and giving young people the tools to connect with and positively impact those around them.”

Scerbo has even opened up about her experience with getting bullied, especially online. She explains:

"I've been pretty blessed, however there have been some really scary scenarios, whether it's been an obsessive fan or just people trying to tear me down. Luckily, I do this work often, so I've got really thick skin, but for the kids and teens out there that don't have that thick skin, or don't have a voice or a platform, it's our duty to step in. We need to make sure that they never feel alone and to help give them the proper tools and help build them up and teach them the right way to combat it. Hurt people want to hurt people. So I just have to remind myself this person's probably suffering from something because why else would they feel the need to lash out at other people? I focus on the positives. I follow accounts that make me happy. I've always ignored any form of bullying ... period.” If people have something negative to say, it's like, that's your opinion and your opinion doesn't affect me, because I know who I am at the end of the day. That's always just been my mindset. I know who I am and no one else can ever create my narrative for me. I dealt with bullying in high school, just because I wanted to be an actress, at first it was like, 'Oh really. Okay. Sure.' Then of course, once you start having a bit success, people kind of come out of the woodwork. I just want to see my charity bloom.”

8. Cassie Scerbo has dated other celebrities.

Gleb Savchenko isn’t the first celebrity Scerbo has dated! She has been linked to One Tree Hill’s Michael Copon in 2006, actor Cody Longo in 2009, The Hills’ Doug Reinhardt in 2010, and Revenge’s Josh Bowman in 2011.

Scerbo even confirmed her relationship with Josh Bowman on twitter. She tweeted, “No, I'm dating Josh Bowman..he plays Max on #MIOBI the #HotPhotographerGymnastBoy ;)”

9. What is Cassie Scerbo’s net worth?

Cassie Scerbo has a net worth of $1.5 million.

