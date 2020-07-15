Is A 'One Tree Hill' Reunion Happening? This Picture Has Fans Thinking A Reboot Is In The Works

Reminder: there is only one Tree Hill.

Praise the teen soap opera gods, because one of the most iconic CW shows from the early 2000s could be making a comeback.

At least, that’s what fans are speculating after former One Tree Hill star Bethany Joy Lenz, who appeared in all 187 episodes of the beloved television series, posted a photo on Instagram that has fans thinking a One Tree Hill reunion may be in the works.

Is a One Tree Hill reboot happening?

While there is no official word on whether there will be a reunion, reboot, movie, or perhaps a tenth season just yet, fans are hopeful that the iconic cast will reunite in some way, shape, or form. “Ummmm...what the what!!! I will die if they do a reboot!!! Honestly I’ll die no matter what they do!” one fan commented, while another said, “Between this and Hilarie Burton’s post the other day it better not just be a zoom call!”

Hilarie Burton, who also starred on the show as Peyton Sawyer, dyed her hair from dark brunette to blonde just one day before her former co-star posted the mysterious picture.

While some may not think dying one’s hair is an indication of a television series reboot, it is important to note that when Hilarie was on the show, her character was blonde. Part of Burton’s Instagram caption read, “These are unprecedented times and maybe I’m feeling a little nostalgic. Scratch that. I’m 100% feeling nostalgic. Hence, the blonde.“

Could it be a coincidence? Many fans don’t think so, especially since Burton’s former co-star Sophia Bush commented on the photo, writing, “Heeeeey P Sawyer.”

What did other One Tree Hill stars say?

Both Hilarie Burton and Sophia Bush commented on Bethany Joy Lenz’s photo with a string of kissy face and heart emojis, pushing fans to believe that the old cast is definitely up to something. Shantel VanSanten, who played the role of Quinn James for the last three seasons, also liked the photo.

Chad Michael Murray, who starred as Lucas Scott in the series, has not yet commented on his former co-stars’ pictures. However, on July 1, the hunky actor posted a collage of photos of himself and Hilarie Burton from their One Tree Hill days in a heartwarming birthday tribute to Hilarie.

What have One Tree Hill stars been up to since the show ended?

Many of the former stars of OTH have found steady work after the series ended in 2012. One particularly interesting fact is that former castmates Hilarie Burton, Bethany Joy Lenz, Chad Michael Murray, Stephen Colletti, Tyler Hilton, Antwon Tanner, Danneel Eckles, and Robert Buckley have all started in Lifetime and Hallmark movies — many of them together — since the show ended.

@TinyTinkerBell9 So I'm watching The Christmas Contract. It's a Lifetime movie with Hilarie Burton, Danneel Ackles, Tyler Hilton, Antwon Tanner and Robert Buckley all from One Tree Hill. It's a cute movie so far. — Leighanne (@Leigh_Leigh03) November 23, 2018

So, although fans have seen a few of their favorite One Tree Hill stars reunite for TV movie projects, as well as conventions, there has never been an official One Tree Hill reunion or reboot on screen.

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.