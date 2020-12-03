Chrishell Stause Has A New Boyfriend! Meet DWTS Pro Keo Motsepe

If you watch Netflix reality show, Selling Sunset, then you definitely know real estate agent Chrishell Stause.

However, you may not know that she is an actress and has been in other projects before appearing on the popular reality show. Stause played the role of Amanda Dillon on All My Children and Jordan Ridgeway on Days of Our Lives.

Stause is 39 years old and was born on July 21, 1981, making her a Cancer.

Chrishell Stause also has a new boyfriend!

After fending off rumors she was dating her DWTS partner Gleb Savchenko, she went Instagram official with another DWTS pro: Keo Motsepe.

Who is Chrishell Stause’s boyfriend, Keo Motsepe?

Keo Motsepe is a South African dancer. His styles of dance are Latin and Ballroom.

Motsepe is also the first black professional dancer on Dancing with the Stars.

He's been on the show since 2014 and was Anne Heche’s partner in the most recent season. In past seasons, he was the partner of Lolo Jones, Evanna Lynch, and Jodie Sweetin,

He is 31 years old and was born on November 24, 1989, making him a Sagittarius.

Motsepe and Stause recently went Instagram official.

Stause and Motsepe met on season 29 of Dancing with the Stars.

Motsepe clearly made a good impression on Stause while she was paired up with dancer Gleb Savchenko. A source stated, "Chrishell and Keo are officially dating. Keo and Gleb [Savchenko] are best friends. Chrishell and Keo are both awesome and felt like, 'I'm single, you're single. Let's try this.'"

It's also been notedthey “haven’t been shy” about showing off their relationship in front of other DWTS castmates.

The source went on to say that, "Everyone has been so supportive of their relationship. Things have been heating up and they're very into each other, but it's not super-serious."

On Wednesday, December 2, the two even made their relationship Instagram official when Motsepe posted a cute picture of him and Stause together. He captioned the photo with a heart emoji and Stause even shared it to her own Instagram Story.

Motsepe used to be a soccer player.

Keo Motsepe has always been good on his feet! Before he became a dancer, he was a soccer player.

He started dancing when he was seven years old but before that he enjoyed playing soccer with his best friend. His best friend even encouraged him to try out dancing since he was so good at soccer. Motsepe recalls, “My best friend and I used to play soccer, and he said I should try something different. I went to try dancing and just fell in love with it. I was like, ‘This is fun.'”

His mother has always been supportive of his dance career. He even jokes that, “[watching me dance] made my mom happy. She was like, ‘Oh my God, I don't have to do laundry every day.’”

When he started dancing he even got more disciplined.

Motsepe explains, “I was disciplined with school and soccer, but [my mom] said as soon as I started dancing, my discipline of how I treat myself and how I treat other people was even more special because when you're dancing ballroom or Latin, you're not dancing by yourself. You always have a partner. You're in tune as one. You always make sure you give 100 percent, she gives 100 percent. You always make sure you are the frame and she [the partner] is the picture — that the woman looks good when the man takes care of her.”

Keo Motsepe is a real-life prince.

Motsepe was born in Pretoria, South Africa. He's also royalty. “I am a prince, yes sir, from my dad's side," Motsepe said. "My grandpa was a prince of a province back in South Africa. My dad declined the position and gave it to my uncle, his younger brother. But because I'm my dad's only son, I became a prince.”

He has even explained what prince’s have to do. “There's a responsibility to look after the area they're from, they talk to the community and the community talks to my uncle about fixing the street here, the buildings there.”

Keo Motsepe’s name even has a princely meaning. “It means ‘I rely on God’ in Setswana ‘And I'm reliable so people rely on me,’” he said.

Motsepe is active on TikTok.

Keo Motsepe shows his personality and lets fans see a different side to him on his TikTok page: dance videos, voice overs, and silly videos of him and his friends.

He even posts behind-the-scenes videos of Dancing with the Stars.

Jaycee Levin is a writer, influencer, and blogger living in New York who loves celebrities, fashion, and reality television. She covers news and entertainment for Yourtango. Follow her on Instagram.