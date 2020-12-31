Kourtney Kardashian Posts About Being 'Autosexual' And Being Turned On By Herself Amid Scott Disick Reconciliation Rumors

It is no secret that Kourtney Kardashian loves herself. Recently, though, she's taken her self-love a step further, calling herself “autosexual.”

Kourtney Kardashian has had an interesting relationship history.

Her sisters, Kim and Khloe, have even told her that she is too secretive about her love life.

Kourtney Kardashian mostly keeps her emotions and relationships to herself and sometimes seems like she has a wall up.

Although, it may be because she's been coming to terms with her sexuality and discovering that she is autosexual, which means “you’re turned on by yourself.”

What is autosexuality?

In an article featured on Kardashian's lifestyle website, Poosh, sex expert named Casey Tanner explains that autosexuality is "a trait wherein one is turned on by engaging in their own eroticism."

"While masturbation is an example, autosexuality may extend beyond sexual behaviour to include feeling a longing or desire for oneself," she adds. "It can also be the ability to turn oneself on through looking at, visualising, touching, or smelling oneself."

Kardashian posted the article about autosexuality amid Scott Disick reconciliation rumors.

Social media users are always speculating about Scott and Kourtney getting back together, and the timing of her post was certainly interesting.

In the article, Tanner states that “like most human characteristics, autosexuality is a spectrum—and the majority of us are on it! Some may identify as exclusively autosexual, in which case they might consider autosexuality their sexual orientation. Most people, however, incorporate autosexuality into a larger sexual repertoire that also includes being turned on by partnered sex.”

She continues, “This might mean wearing sexy lingerie, even if your partner hardly gives it a second glance. It could mean doing your hair and makeup so that you feel good and turned on, even when you’ve been in a long-term monogamous relationship and the other party hardly notices.”

Scott Disick recently said he loves Kourtney Kardashian.

Scott Disick recently admitted that he loves Kourtney Kardashian, which prompted fans to wonder if the pair are getting back together soon.

"Just get back together already," one fan wrote, while another said, "Give the people what they want [diamond ring emoji].

The pair dated on and off for many years and have been split up since 2015. However, they have three children together: Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Although Kardashian and Disick are not together romantically, they co-parent and get along for their children.

On December 14, Disick made a public statement that he still loves Kourtney Kardashian. So, they might end up getting back together.

Disick posted an adorable photo of them at home with their kids and he captioned it, “Thank you @kourtneykardash for being the best baby maker in town, I couldn’t have asked for a better person in the world to have these amazing children with, I love u and our family more than anything in the world.”

Koutney Kardashian enjoys dating.

After Kardashian and Disick broke up, she began dating Younes Bendjima in 2016. Bendjima is a French model and was 22 at the time. The pair dated for almost two years before splitting up in 2018.

Apparently, they broke up because they were having a hard time getting along and a source stated that, “Kourtney and Younes have been arguing since coming back from their big Italy trip and have truly not been getting along. [They] decided to take time apart but ultimately it led to a split.”

In 2018, Kardashian began dating model Luka Sabbat, who was 20 years old at the time.

However, they only dated for a couple months and it didn’t seem to be that serious. A source stated, “Kourtney is no longer seeing Luka. It was a fun fling for her, but not a big deal.”

