How Frankie Jonas, AKA The 'Bonus Jonas Brother', Is Paving His Own Path To Fame On TikTok

2020 has been jam-packed with unexpected events, but I bet you weren’t anticipating Frankie Jonas becoming the most culturally relevant Jonas brother.

Yep, the "Bonus Jonas" is making a name for himself on video-sharing app TikTok and is rapidly outshining his brothers one by one.

Since beginning to post on TikTok in October 2020, Frankie has amassed 1.5 million followers and 23.2 million likes, proving he doesn’t need his brothers or their band.

And you better follow the youngest Jonas soon, because he’s already warned his followers he will be deleting TikTok if he doesn’t hit 100 million followers by New Years Eve 2020. Looks like Charli D’Amelio’s days as most-followed TikToker could be numbered.

How Frankie Jonas is becoming TikTok's favorite Jonas brother:

Read on for everything you need to know about Frankie Jonas, and why the world of TikTok is totally obsessed with him.

He's got an incredible sense of humor.

Frankie’s obvious privileges are subdued by the fact that he is refreshingly self-aware. He pokes fun at the internet’s fickle, constantly changing obsessions by thanking followers for picking him as “White Boy Of The Month” and calls attention to the nepotism that has gotten him to where he is.

Laugh-out-loud videos aside, he offers a fascinating glimpse into what it’s like to grow up adjacent to fame without being fully immersed in the spotlight and offers a total contrast to the cookie-cutter image put forward by his brothers.

Frankie’s unexpected fame has swept across TikTok and Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas’s accounts are now flooded with comments saying “Frankie Jonas has a brother?” or “Did you know Frankie Jonas’s brothers have a cute little indie band?”.

But behind the chaotic energy, sardonic humor and hilarious TikToks, who is Frankie Jonas?

He is 20 years old.

The Jonas Brother might have ruled the hearts of millennials but Gen Z belongs to Frankie Jonas. Why? Because he is one of them. In true Gen Z fashion, he introduced himself to his followers in one video by his zodiac sign— Libra.

Born on September 28th 2000, Frankie was just 6 years old when his brother’s released their first album. He moved around a lot as a kid, touring with his brothers and making brief appearances in the Camp Rock movies.

He acted when he was a kid.

Frankie made his acting debut in Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, playing Trevor, a 9-year-old camper. He also had a brief, unaccredited role in Night At The Museum: Battle of The Smithsonian.

In 2008, Frankie did voiceover work for the animated film Ponyo. He starred alongside Noah Cyrus, Miley Cyrus’ younger sister. I wonder if these two exchanged tips on how to deal with famous older siblings?

He is set to study at Columbia University.

Frankie announced on TikTok and Instagram that he will be attending Columbia University, starting in the Spring 2021 semester. Frankie recently relocated to New York City in preparation to attend the prestigious Ivy League college.

He has a degree in audio engineering.

This isn’t Frankie’s first time hitting the books. In 2015, he said in an interview that he planned to graduate high school early. Three years later, at just 18 years old he obtained a degree in audio engineering, making him the first of his brothers to earn a degree.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Frankie's parents showed their support on his graduation day.

He’s the rebel of the family.

Remember Nick and Joe Jonas’ infamous purity rings that they inevitably ditched long before they made it down the aisle?

It doesn’t look like Frankie has attempted to carry on that tradition. In fact, he appears to have been quite the rebellious teen.

In 2016, it was reported that 16-year-old Frankie had been caught smoking weed outside a convenience store in Nashville and was cited for possession of marijuana. Four years later, Frankie as good as confirmed the reports on TikTok.

He’s not afraid to mock his brothers for clout.

If you’re thinking of making any snide remarks about how Frankie has had fame, fortune, and success handed to him by his brothers, don’t worry he’s probably already made the joke himself.

In one duet video, Frankie interrupts a user talking about doing "what 99 percent of people don't do” to sarcastically say "Have famous brothers and get by on nepotism your whole life."

In others, he thanks everyone for giving him more followers than older brother Kevin and recreates scenes from Kevin and sister-in-law Danielle’s reality TV show, Married To Jonas.

He also frequently makes jabs at his brothers for excluding him from the family band and cringes at his old appearances in their backstage videos.

