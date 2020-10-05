Did Demi Moore Date Nick Jonas? Everything To Know About Their Steamy Past

Demi Moore and Nick Jonas are some of the most recognizable names in Hollywood. And while the two A-listers were born in different decades, they’ve run in the same circle for years. In fact, Demi Moore and Nick Jonas were rumored to have dated a few years ago, before he got serious with his now-wife, Priyanka Chopra. So, did Demi Moore and Nick Jonas actually date? Let’s investigate.

Did Demi Moore date Nick Jonas?

Rumor has it that Demi Moore and Nick Jonas were hooking up in 2018, which makes total sense, seeing as Nick Jonas has a history of dating and being interested in older women, and Demi Moore famously married Ashton Kutcher when he was sixteen years her junior. And if you’re wondering how the pair met, Moore’s own daughter, Rumer Willis, allegedly set them up!

“Rumer knows Demi is attracted to younger guys, and she figured that since Nick is single and has experience with older women, he’d be up for a love connection,” a source explained in 2018. “They hit it off — and now Demi and Nick are hooking up.”

The same source said that the pair — whose age gap is nearly thirty years — used Demi’s downtown Los Angeles lofts for their secret rendezvous.

“Demi doesn’t want any more public humiliations after getting dumped by Ashton,” one source said at the time.

“Nick is Demi’s youngest man yet, but he’s one of the most mature guys she’s ever been with,” another source revealed. “He’s proof that age is just a number.”

Does Nick Jonas have a thing for older woman?

It’s no secret that Nick Jonas has a thing for older women. While he’s dated women his own age, like Miley Cyrus when they were both teenagers, he’s also had relationships with multiple women who weren’t born in the same decade as he was.

In 2012, Nick Jonas dated Australian singer Delta Goodrem when he was just 18 years old and she was 27.

And in 2015, Jonas was hooking up with How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days actress Kate Hudson. At the time, Nick was 23 years old, and Kate was 36.

“Kate’s incredible. We had an unbelievable connection as two humans who just admire things about each other, and see something in each other that’s beautiful,” he said after their split. “Out of my best effort to respect her and her privacy, I’m not going to say if we had sex or not. But we did have a beautiful connection. Even now I have so much admiration and respect. She’s amazing.”

Who is Nick Jonas married to?

Speaking of older women, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra made headlines back in 2016 Nick slid into her DMs on Twitter. After months of texting, the pair — whose age gap spans nearly ten years — finally met up at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party and after they attended the Met Gala together a few months later, rumors of a relationship between the pair began to hit the tabloids.

Nearly a year later, in 2018, the pair spent Memorial Day weekend together, and have been inseparable ever since! Nick and Priyanka wed in December of 2018 and had two gorgeous ceremonies — a Christian wedding on December 1 and a Hindu wedding on December 2 to honor each other’s religions.

Who is Demi Moore dating?

Demi Moore is not currently dating anyone; however, she and her ex-husband Bruce Willis spent the beginning of quarantine together with their children, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah.

