Tana Mongeau And Noah Cyrus Spark Dating Rumors After PDA-Filled Weekend — Why Fans Think They're Together

It's hard to keep up with celebrity youths these days — especially their relationships! YouTube star Tana Mongeau and Noah Cyrus, younger sister of former Hannah Montana star Miley Cyrus, sparked dating rumors after packing on the PDA on Instagram over the weekend of Sept. 26. Rumors about a relationship between Cyrus and Mongeau started swirling in December of 2019 after Tana called Noah her girlfriend —even though she was "married" to fellow YouTube Jake Paul. And now, after Mongeau called Cyrus her girlfriend again nearly one year later, fans everywhere are wondering the same thing.

Are Tana Mongeau and Noah Cyrus dating?

Here's everything to know about Tana Mongeau and Noah Cyrus' relationship.

It's really unclear what Tana Mongeau, in particular, is known for — but the best way to describe her is an "internet personality." Her storytime videos and comedy skits are what probably get her the most attention, but she also has a bit of a burgeoning musical career as well. Perhaps it's this burgeoning musical career that caused her to connect with Noah Cyrus, who — outside of her famous sister — is also known for her own music career.

On Sunday, Sept. 27, Tana took to Instagram to post a pic of herself and Noah looking very cozy while at dinner at BOA Steakhouse. "I mean ofc i had to take a break from instagram until she was my girlfriend again," Tana captioned the pic, which led some fans to believe the two had picked up their alleged relationship again.

Noah recently split from rapper Smokepurpp and has been living her best life hanging out with her friends and family, according to her Instagram posts. And now, thanks to her and Tana's PDA-filled weekend, which included Tana kissing Noah in a car, rumors of a rekindled romance between the pair have fans in a frenzy.

Their relationship stemmed from a YouTube video.

Tana Mongeau took to her YouTube channel to announce that Noah Cyrus was her girlfriend on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. She uploaded a video titled "I took my girlfriend's phone and flirted with my best friend. Prank?" The girlfriend in question, of course, was Noah Cyrus. Aw! (You can see the video above.)

Tana Mongeau and Noah Cyrus bonded over a shared ex.

Some people get petty and vicious when they meet the girlfriend of their ex-boyfriend, but that wasn't the case with Noah Cyrus and Tana Mongeau. The duo actually bonded because they both dated Lil Xan, and they subsequently raised their standards.

Tana Mongeau isn't shy about being part of a "throuple" in the past.

Apparently, there's a new term for people in an open relationship: throuple. (If you're from Generation X or the Baby Boomer generation, you might want to learn this.) The term is a portmanteau of the words three and couple and refers to people who have more than one partner in a relationship. In any regard, Tana Mongeau was once involved in a relationship with actress Bella Thorne and musician Mod Sun as part of a "throuple," but needless to say, that went the way of the dodo.

Technically, Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul aren't legally married.

Le sigh. The things folks do for attention. Despite the fact that Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul got "married" in a lavish ceremony in July of 2019 that detailed their "love" for one another in excruciating detail, they never filed the requisite paperwork to make their marriage official. This, of course, leaves people to wonder if, in fact, their relationship is all a publicity stunt.

Noah Cyrus has never spoken about her sexuality

While her sister, Miley, has been open about being bisexual, Noah Cyrus has never directly addressed her sexuality. Many people have assumed that she was heterosexual because she dated Lil Xan, but she never outright stated her preferred sexuality.

However, in an Instagram post on June 14, Tana posted a pic of herself and Noah hanging out in bed, with the caption, "I never thought i’d be brave enough to publicly share my sexuality in the way i do now.. i still struggle with it- i hate the boxes, i hate people telling me i’m straight or discrediting my relationship if i’m with a girl.. but i’m proud to be not only a member but an ally of the LGBTQIA+ community and i’m proud to say i will live my life based on loving people not for their gender but their soul."

"Some people call that pansexuality, everyone calls me bi, i personally don’t find a need to label it all.. love and sexuality is gender less to me & i’m so lucky to have this platform to speak openly about that," she added.

Noah Cyrus refuted Tana Mongeau's claims.

Just one day after Tana Mongeau claimed that Noah Cyrus was her girlfriend, Noah Cyrus took to her Instagram stories to confirm that she and Tana Mongeau were "just friends." It also bears stating that Tana Mongeau also admitted that her "marriage" to Jake Paul was for "fun and content."

However, now that Noah Cyrus is back on the market, maybe she and Tana are giving their relationship another try.

