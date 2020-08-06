Who Is TikTok's Highest-Earning Star? How Much Money Addison Rae, Charli D'Amelio & More Make

So. Much. Money.

It’s no secret that popular TikTok stars rake in the cash. However, Forbes’ list of highest-earning TikTok stars is about to blow your mind, because these TikTokkers — who are all ages 20 and under, except for one star who is 27 — make millions each year.

Who is TikTok’s highest-earning star?

According to Forbes, 19-year-old Addison Rae is TikTok’s highest-earning star. The social media mogul, who has over 54 million followers on TikTok and nearly 25 million followers on Instagram, reportedly made $5 million from June 2019 to June 2020.

Charli D’Amelio, who is just 16 years old, earned $4 million in the past year. Her older sister, 18-year-old Dixie D’Amelio, is TikTok’s third highest-earning star; she made a casual $2.9 million in the last year.

Other TikTok stars who made the highest-earning list include Loren Gray ($2.4 million), Josh Richards ($1.5 million), Michael Le (1.2 million) and Spencer X (1.2 million).

Who has the most followers on TikTok?

While it might be easy to assume that the highest-earning TikTok star is also the TikTok star with the most followers, that’s simply not the case.

The TikTok star who has the most followers is 16-year-old Charli D’Amelio, who has a whopping 77 million fans on the social media platform.

Is TikTok going to be banned?

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably heard that President Trump is trying to ban TikTok from the United States, citing “national security reasons” as the reason to do so.

However, other theories about why Trump wants to ban TikTok have been circulating the web since the President’s mention of banning the popular social media app a few weeks ago.

One popular theory is that he’s trying to “get back” at TikTok users who sabotaged his Tulsa rally back in June.

If you’re unfamiliar with the epic trolling that Gen Z pulled on Trump and his administration, hundreds of thousands of teens reserved tickets for Trump’s rally — which was held smack dab in the middle of a worldwide pandemic — using fake emails and fake names.

Yesterday my 18-year-old niece said,



“Trump can ban TikTok all he wants, but that’s not going to stop us from doing all we can to destroy his campaign and make fun of his tiny little ego. He’s completely underestimating my generation.”



I’m so proud of my little activist! — Brynn (@pcbrynn) August 2, 2020

There were nearly one million tickets reserved for the rally, which made Trump and his cronies think that his rally would actually be attended by a million people. However, the Tulsa rally was a huge flop, and only about 6,000 people showed up for it.

If Trump does end up banning TikTok from the United States, it’s likely that TikTok stars — like the highest-earning ones — may need to figure out a new strategy for making money.

In an interview with Variety, Charli D’Amelio opened up about how she’d handle a hypothetical TikTok ban.

“I don’t know. I hope it doesn’t get banned. I hope that they figure out the safety reasons behind it and everything works out,” she said.

“But if not, I’d probably continue posting on my other social medias like YouTube and Instagram and Snapchat and Twitter and just continue to have fun,” she continued.

“I mean, I’d still be dancing because dance is a big part of my life, TikTok or no TikTok. But of course I’m always going to be so, so, so thankful that I had TikTok to get me where I am.”

