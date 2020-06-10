5 Celebrity Couples That Waited For Marriage

5 celebrity couples who famously abstained until marriage.

By April Littleton

The decision to have sex isn’t one that should be taken lightly, but it’s a personal choice. You may choose to wait until the love of your life comes along or you may not (just make sure you’re always safe). In Hollywood, some celebrities are quick to hop into bed with the next star they see standing next to them on the red carpet — and no judgement in that!

But this isn’t true for every person who has the spotlight shining down on them. Some celebrities pledge abstinence because of their religious beliefs, while others hold out until marriage out of respect for themselves. Here are five couples who famously waited until their big day to do the deed:

1. Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas

Kevin Jonas, the eldest of the Jonas Brothers was very outspoken about his decision to abstain from sex prior to getting married.

As a symbol of his beliefs, he wore a punk rock purity ring from Tiffany’s on his ring finger. Jonas married his longtime girlfriend and former hairdresser, Danielle Deleasa, on December 19, 2009. The purity ring was replaced with a wedding ring, and now, the happily-married pair have two daughters together.

2. Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon

After her marriage with music executive Tommy Mottola came to a halt, Carey decided to remain celibate with Nick Cannon until they exchanged meaningful “I Do’s.” In a December 2008 interview, Carey said, “I definitely don’t want to push it on anybody else.

But we both have similar beliefs, and I just thought that it would be so much more special if we waited until after we were married.” The couple have since separated but they're co-parents to twins, Monroe and Moroccan Scott.

3. Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond

The Saturday Night Live alum was a virgin until she met her husband and composer of 30 Rock, Jeff Richmond, at the age of 24.

The couple date for seven years before finally marrying in a Greek Orthodox ceremony June 3, 2001. The famous pair is now parents to two daughters, Alice Zenobia and Penelope Athena.

4. Adriana Lima and Marko Jarić

In 2006, Lima told GQ that she had no plans to have sex until after she was married. The Brazilian Victoria’s Secret model married Serbian NBA player, Marko Jarić, on Valentine’s Day 2009. The couple split in 2016 but not before becoming parents to Valentina and Sienna.

5. Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey

Although this couple has since broken up and moved on to different marriages, no one can forget these lovebirds from the early 2000s.

Because of her religious background, Simpson announced she would remain a virgin until her marriage to Lachey. The pop stars married October 26, 2002, but unfortunately, things ended in divorce only four years later.