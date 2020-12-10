The Pictures That Have Fans Thinking Priyanka Chopra Is Pregnant With Her First Child With Nick Jonas

Is there another Jonas baby on the way?

New pictures of Priyanka Chopra and her hubby of two years, Nick Jonas, have fans thinking that the couple is expecting their first child together.

Chopra and Jonas were spotted taking a stroll in London after recently celebrating their second wedding anniversary together, and because of Chopra’s choice of clothing, among other “clues” social media users have pointed out, fans are all posing the same question:

Is Priyanka Chopra pregnant?

Let’s take a look at what social media users are saying, as well as the pictures that sparked the rumors in the first place.

Fans began to speculate that Priyanka Chopra was pregnant after she and Nick Jonas were spotted in London.

“Is she pregnant? She’s glowing. And I recognize that glow. A mom never forgets," one fan tweeted, while another said, “Priyanka Chopra is pregnant, I’m calling it."

However, some fans aren’t buying it, and attribute the rumors to the simplest explanation there is: cold weather.

“She isn't pregnant. She is wearing multiple layers of clothing to fight London chill,” one fan tweeted.

Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram may hold clues to her possible pregnancy.

Chopra’s recent pics on her Instagram are either throwback photos or photos from the waist up — a common tactic celebs, like Kylie Jenner, have used to hide a baby bump.

She’s spoken openly about wanting to get pregnant before.

The Quantico actress isn’t shy about her desire to start a family with her husband. In 2018, she admitted she needed to “catch up” with all of her friends who were having babies.

“I just have a few of my friends who are having babies right now and I’m like, ‘God, I need to catch up!’” she said.

A year later, she also talked about her future plans with Jonas, hinting that she was eager to get pregnant soon. “Buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do list," she said in a 2019 interview.

Nick Jonas also expressed his desire to be a dad, saying, "I definitely want to be a father someday."

"I think that's a real dream, and I think I have had to grow up pretty quick. With that, you could look at it two ways, you could say that was unfair, or you could say it has given me some real perspective at an early age,” he continued.

“And I have seen a lot of life at an early age and I hope to be able to share that with a kid of my own someday,” Jonas added.

Could that day be soon? We’ll have to wait and see if and when Jonas and Chopra announce a pregnancy.

