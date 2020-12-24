Inside The Wild Conspiracy Theory That Lady Gaga Murdered Up-And-Coming Singer Lina Morgana

Lady Gaga rose to fame in the year 2008; however, some of you might not know it was the same year her ex-best friend Lina Morgana died of an apparent suicide, which is why there’s a conspiracy theory that Gaga killed Morgana.

Lina Morgana was an up-and-coming pop singer who was set to be the next big thing.

In 2007, producer Rob Fusari hired Wendy Starland to bring him an “edgy and bold” future star, and she found Stephani Germanotta — whose artist name is none other than Lady Gaga — at the New York’s Cutting Room.

At the same time, Fusari was working with Morgana, and he introduced Lady Gaga to her. Soon after, Lady Gaga, became Lina’s co-writer & back up singer. However, even though Germanotta was initially working a bit with Morgana, it seems like Fuasari was already scheming her new name — Lady Gaga — and in 2007, she was signed to Interscope Records and began working.

Only a year later, on August 19, 2008, Lady Gaga released The Fame. Barely two months later, on October 4th, 2008, 19-year-old Lina Morgana died by suicide.

Lady Gaga Lina Morgana conspiracy theory:

Here's everything you need to know about Gaga and Lina Morgana's history, including the conspiracy theory that Lady Gaga "took over Lina Morgana's look," and other theories about their relationship.

Lady Gaga and Lina Morgana had history together.

Fusari, Germanotta, and Morgana wrote about 10-11 songs together and were close, it seems.

However, it was reported that Morgana was supposed to sign with a major record label and have an MTV documentary series made about her, none of which happened.

It’s clear that something must have happened between 2007 and 2008 to change the shift in focus from Morgana to Lady Gaga.

And maybe that something was attention being given to Gaga and not Morgana.

Before Morgana’s death, she had actually been on Staten Island’s, Frank Coscia’s show Who Do You Like TV? and met the band Sister Venus, who was looking for a lead singer.

She got the role and performed with them for a couple of months before her death.

In one of Coscia’s YouTube uploads from 2008, while Morgana was performing with Sister Venus, Morgana avoids the camera and curls her body out of the frame, dissociating with the people around her.

Although, most likely the sad truth would be that Morgana was dealing with severe depression and that’s unfortunately, maybe, why she decided to take her life.

There are many different theories.

Now, this is where conspiracies come in, because there is a lack of information about the whole relationship and a lot of questions about Gaga’s “stealing” of Morgana's “look.”

The comparisons range from their similar hairstyles to music video shots that are nearly identical.

It’s known that “artistic expression can be subjective,” however, there is a line that you’re crossing when some images are too hard to ignore.

This was one of the reasons why Yana Morgana, Morgana’s mother, believed that Gaga stole her daughter's credit and created one of the first conspiracy theories.

Theory 1: Lady Gaga is holding Morgana’s soul.

In a since-deleted interview, Morgana's mother said that, “Lady Gaga is holding Lina’s soul, and I want her soul to be free.”

She also said that Gaga always talks about having a dark past, however, Gaga had “everything wanted in the world,” and Lina apparently was the one who had a troubled past.

“Lina did have a tough life, and she often talked about her tragic life,” her mom said.

Others have said that Morgana’s death was caused by the psychic control of the Illuminati.

Theory 2: Lady Gaga murdered Morgana.

Another conspiracy theory is that Gaga actually murdered Morgana, however, that is now proven wrong because Gaga was in Los Angeles at the time of Morgana’s death.

People think this because Lady Gaga never publicly said anything about Morgana’s death.

Article continues below

However, the way she died is very similar to the way Gaga attempts suicide in the "Paparazzi" music video, which was released only a year after Morgana’s death.

There were reports that she was dancing on the roof and others saw her jump-off, but one report suggested that someone pushed her.

People think the evidence to this theory comes from the re-release of Gaga’s The Fame album under the name The Fame Monster in August 2009, a year after Morgana’s death.

The re-released album was way more successful than The Fame’s first release, becoming the best-selling album of 2010, with 5.8 million albums sold.

Theory 3: Lady Gaga sold fer soul to Satan.

Other conspiracy theories say that celebrities sell their soul to the devil in order to achieve fame, and Lady Gaga is said to be one of those celebrities.

The first meaning is biblical, as trading your soul to the devil for money, fame, etc.

The second is that you will give up your soul, which is essentially who you are and identify as, to achieve an external reward like fame.

Lady Gaga has also said to have an alter ego “take over” whenever she performs and celebs like this are controlled by “spirits,” maybe Morgana’s spirit is with her when she performs?

We may never know.

Theory 4: Lady Gaga is in a Satanic cult.

In both Lady Gaga’s "Alejandro" and "Judas" music videos, she makes reference to satanic rituals and the satanic cult and church of Satan.

In the "Alejandro" music video, she refers to a sacrifice to the devil, the one eye symbol (which is a reference to Judas), and references the devil symbol.

She references the same eye symbol and wears the same garment worshippers wear in satanic rituals.

Another TikTok provides evidence that her makeup artist looks eerily similar to her and her name is Sarah Tanno, which her name is an anagram for "a Satan horn," and it’s questioned if she’s the demon Gaga “sold her soul” to.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Megan Hatch is a writer at YourTango who covers celebrity and entertainment news and loves internet pop culture. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter for artsy and funny content.