Inside The Conspiracy Theory That Katy Perry And JonBenet Ramsey Are Actually The Same Person

The death of JonBenet Ramsey rocked the world in the mid '90s and remains one of the greatest homocide mysteries of our time.

While the body of the former child beauty queen was found in the basement of her family's Colorado home alongside a ransom note, some conspiracy theorists don't buy the fact that JonBenet Ramsey was murdered.

For years now, many people have been speculating that Katy Perry is actually the same person as JonBenet Ramsey.

Could it actually be true that Katy Perry is the grown up version of the murdered pageant queen?

Inside the Katy Perry JonBenet Ramsey conspiracy theory:

What happened to JonBenet Ramsey?

First off, let’s review what happened to the six year old pageant queen, JonBenet Ramsey. Ramsey was from Boulder, Colorado, and was found strangled in the basement of her family home in 1996. However, a ransom note was found first and her father, John Bennett Ramsey, found JonBenet Ramsey dead in the basement 8 hours after they reported her missing. Her death has been classified as a homicide and both her parents have been suspected.

To this day, the case remains unsolved and there are many strange aspects surrounding the murder.

Conspiracy theorists believe that she actually didn’t die and her death was faked.

Theorists also believe that she grew up to be Katy Perry and that night she wasn’t killed but instead she was kidnapped and the Illuminati was involved.

How did the JonBenet/Katy Perry conspiracy theory start?

In a now deleted YouTube video, conspiracy theorist Dave Johnson explained his belief that Katy Perry is JonBenet Ramsey.

The video was originally released in December 2014 and is no longer on the internet but the theory is still being upheld today.

In the video, Johnson states, "JonBenét Ramsey did not die, nobody died, nobody got hurt. But she was sacrificed: That sacrifice was in name only, and that sacrifice was to get something, and that something was to become a star."

He continues, "JonBenét Ramsey became Katy Perry. That's a fact. So if any of you continue to lie about this person dying, you are in fact a false witness to murder and death."

Article continues below

Johnson believes that Perry, born in 1984, had been in hiding since the news of the murder case broke in 1996 until she released her single “I Kissed a Girl” in 2008.

Perry’s parents look similar to Ramsey’s parents.

It has been noted that Katy Perry’s parents, pastors Keith Hudson and Mary Perry, look incredibly similar to Ramsey’s parents, Patsy and John Bennett Ramsey.

Another conspiracy theorist and YouTuber, Jungle Surfer, posted a now-deleted YouTube video arguing that the parents have the same eyebrow shape.

He stated, "You know, the eyebrows don’t change much on a person. You’re born with your eyebrows. They’re very close, very close indeed, aren’t they? As you know, this whole entertainment industry is just a charade — you really don’t know the truth."

Katy Perry referenced JonBenet Ramsey in her memoir.

There is a biography of Katy Perry called Katy Perry: A Life of Fireworks and in it, author Chloe Govan notes that Perry discussed that she was writing songs at a very young age. She explained, “Not that I was one of those stage kids. There was no JonBenét Ramsey inside of me waiting to burst out.”

A different YouTuber that goes by VK 33 points out that, “The Illuminati always puts out clues hidden in plain sight.”

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Jaycee Levin is a writer, influencer, and blogger living in New York who loves celebrities, fashion, and reality television. She covers news and entertainment for Yourtango. Follow her on Instagram.