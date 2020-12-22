What Is The TikTok Computer Simulation Theory? Why TikTokers Are Convinced We're Living In A Real-Life Truman Show

Conspiracy theories are nothing but new on TikTok and one of them has recently gone viral: the Simulation Theory. You're probably asking:

What Is the TikTok computer simulation theory?

The simulation theory is the theory that we're actually all living in a simulation — and the reality we think we know is actually artificial, sort of like The Truman Show concept.

Many people are either scared or excited about this theory because it would mean there's something greater that's beyond us and the universe we know. Others are frightened of it because it could potentially mean we are being watched 24/7, (which is partially true considering our phones are listening to us a lot of the time).

The theory caught on fire after TikToker Heidi Wong shared Oxford University professor Nick Bostrom's theory called "Are You Living In A Computer Simulation?"

The simulation theory hashtag on TikTok already has 27.4 million views and the simulation hashtag has 624.4 million views — that means it's gaining a ton of traction on TikTok.

A lot of the videos on this hashtag are edited videos or comedy videos, however, there are quite a few of TikTokers with theories and questions about the aforementioned topic, so let's explore and dig in.

The computer simulation theory suggests there's one real reality and the rest is simulations.

“Out of all these simulations there’s only one base reality, so statistically we are more likely to be in a simulation,” said Heidi Wong, commetning on Nick Bostrom's original simulation theory.

“Basically we are living inside a video game. Honestly, this does make sense if you think about how realistic video games are getting day by day and all the little glitches you see in the world that are unexplainable would make sense behind this theory,” said TikToker Nikki Jain.

When TikTokers refer to “glitches in the matrix” they are referring to videos and pictures of captured things that are either unexplainable or that seem impossible, like “cars hitting invisible objects, planes staying in one place in the sky, dogs randomly appearing,” as referred to in Jain’s second simulation theory video.

The theory also suggests that probability of us being in a real universe is low.

TikToker Emily Montgomery says that she believes in the computer simulation theory 110%. “There are an endless number of simulations and one real universe. So the probability of us being in a real universe is almost nothing.”

“Fractal equations could actually probably explain randomness. So chances are we’re not real at all.”

Others think this theory is legitimate because it explains that we are essentially real-life Sims in a The Sims video game, the idea being that even though the Sims are in a game, they can also make their own decisions — just like us — which TikToker Ashley Lanese expressed.

“If life is a simulation, then that means to me, that we have more choice, more chance to choose the life that we desire.”

Even Elon Musk believes in the computer simulation theory.

TikToker Scarlett Mills has a whole eight videos explaining the history of this theory, with the title “Escaping The Simulation,” and she went in-depth into it.

She explained that celebrities like Elon Musk and the late physicist Stephen Hawking believed in this theory, with Musk believing that, “we probably are already living in VR created by higher beings. And this idea isn’t new.”

She also explained that other physicists think that the world is a hologram and that “the law of physics makes more sense when it’s written in two dimensions instead of three.”

She also explained that this information is “being projected like a hologram to appear three dimensional,” or “appears to have depth.”

Are there studies to prove the computer simulation theory is real?

The hologram theory, which Mills discussed in one of her TikToks, actually came about as scientists were looking into Black Holes, which Trevor Williams explained in his TikTok. “Does this mean our life is a simulation that’s constantly getting manifested by our own consciousness? And what if these black holes are actually portals to different dimensions?” asked Williams.

TikToker Erica Vanhorn explains that the simulation theory actually has been discussed from the beginning of time and has strong ties to the study of philosophy.

According to Vanhorn, there are five things that prove that we are living in a simulation theory.

The first is that it would be possible for humans to simulate consciousness.

The second would be that technology would continue to advance.

The third is that advanced civilizations do not destroy each other.

Fourth would be that highly advanced civilizations want to create simulations.

And the fifth if there are multiple simulations, the chances of you being in one are very high.

