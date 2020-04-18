Who Is Lady Gaga's Boyfriend? Everything You Need To Know About Michael Polansky

Is Lady Gaga already seeing someone new?

Looks like Lady Gaga might have a new man in her life.

On New Year’s Eve 2019, Gaga was seen smooching a mystery man at midnight, and as far as anyone could tell, this was the first time that she and this man had been seen together.

There was only one problem: There were very few details out there about him. In fact, he had only been identified as “Michael” — and that was pretty much it. Until now, that is.

Finally, more and more information is coming to light about the famous singer's new love.

Who is Lady Gaga's boyfriend, Michael Polansky?

Here’s everything we know so far about him and their steamy new relationship.

While performing at NoMad Restaurant in Vegas on New Year’s Eve, Gaga was seen with a mystery man — described as a “dark haired, bearded dude” named Michael.

Reportedly, they shared a kiss that looked a lot more than friendly and they ended up leaving the restaurant together that night.

There's video footage of them holding hands.

Lady Gaga holding hands with her new boyfriend in Las Vegas last night! pic.twitter.com/VGDLvVQORA — Gaga News (@TomyKMonster) January 1, 2020

The same night, Polansky and Gaga were spotted holding hands as they walked on the street in Vegas, and a fan shared video footage on Twitter. It’s easy to see what Polansky looks like here, but this video didn’t help identify him, either.

At the time, Gaga was flanked by security (and showing off a sparkly dress and hot pink hair, in true Gaga fashion).

They weren't social media official until a week ago.

The singer hadn't posted anything during New Year's on her Instagram page, or for awhile after for that matter. In fact, before the holiday, Gaga’s last Instagram post went all the way back to December 19, and she hadn’t shared any insight into whether or not she was seeing anyone (or who the lucky man might be).

By all social media appearances, Gaga may as well have been a single woman, which would have been easy to believe if not for the footage caught of her and this new man together in public.

However, that all changed just a week ago when Gaga finally took her romance Instagram official. The singer posted a photo of herself sitting on Polansky's lap last Monday with the caption, "We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best!"

Gaga's last recently rumored romance was with Dan Horton.

Earlier in 2019, Gaga was reportedly dating Dan Horton, an audio engineer who worked with her before she began her Vegas residency. But Gaga and Horton split in October 2019, and in their time together, she only shared bits and pieces of their relationship on her Instagram story. (There was also drama with Horton's ex.)

“Gaga does want to date again,” a source close to the singer said at the time. “Dan was not mature enough for her.”

Last year, she broke off her engagement with Christian Carino.

Before dating Horton, Gaga was engaged to Christian Carino. In February 2019, her rep confirmed that Gaga and Carino had ended things after spending two years together. Reportedly, there was no drama; their relationship had simply run its course, which sounds like what may have happened with Horton, too.

“It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end,” a source said at the time. “There’s no long dramatic story.”

Rumors that Gaga and Bradley Cooper were dating are now dead in the water.

Between Gaga’s old relationship with Horton and her new one with Polansky, it seems like everyone’s speculation that she could end up with A Star Is Born costar Bradley Cooper has finally come to an end. In fact, Gaga herself has said that the chemistry fans picked up on was just acting.

"I mean, we made a love story. For me, as a performer and as an actress, of course we wanted people to believe that we were in love,” she said. “And we wanted people to feel that love at the Oscars. We wanted it to go right through the lens of that camera and to every television that it was being watched on. And we worked hard on it, we worked for days. We mapped the whole thing out—it was orchestrated as a performance."

Who is Michael Polansky? He's an entrepreneur and an investor.

More details have finally been revealed about the singer's new love. Polansky graduated from Harvard and is the CEO of Parker Group, an organization for Facebook co-founder Sean Parker's business and charity initiatives. More specifically, Polansky runs Parker's Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy.

Polansky and Parker appear to have a long-running business relationship as they have worked together since 2008. Before his current role, Polansky was a Principal at Founders Fund, where he was also working directly with Parker. And in 2015, he helped launch the Parker Foundation, which is a private philanthropy organization.

Although Polansky was first seen with Gaga on New Year's, sources actually report that he and the singer may have known each other for a long time, possibly meeting through events that Parker has hosted for his foundation as well as at Parker's birthday party in December 2019.

A source revealed, “Michael is a really smart guy, a very serious guy, who has always been low key. People are saying Gaga would have met him through events Sean Parker has hosted at his house, including the launch and other events for the foundation. Sean also had a party for his birthday in LA in December and both Gaga and Michael were there.”

Polansky was also spotted at the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night Show where Gaga was performing just before the 2020 Super Bowl. He was even seen talking to her mother.

Sources claim that Gaga is not 'serious' about their relationship.

Even though they're now Instagram official and have been seen together for over a month, some sources claim that Gaga is not serious about her relationship with Polansky.

A source claims, “They are not serious. She’s having fun and likes the attention, but he is not the only guy she’s interested in. Despite sharing a pic of them on Instagram together, she hasn’t been making a big deal about Michael to her friends.”

Well, looks like time will tell where their new romance goes from here.

He used to date a New York Times staff writer.

New York Times opinion writer Lindsay Crouse revealed in an essay last week that she used to date Polansky and that the news that he was dating Lady Gaga came as a shock to her. "I don’t follow my ex [Polansky] on social media. We were 'friends' on Facebook. Then we were 'in a relationship' on Facebook. After we broke up, I noticed I was 'blocked' on Facebook. And then we moved on. I hadn’t googled him in forever (I promise). But this month I knew everything about his new relationship status, within hours of when it was disclosed."

Gaga has called him her 'stupid love.'

In a new Instagram post, Gaga shared a selfie of her and Polansky with the caption, "I’ve got a STUPID love," a nod to her new music video of the same title.

