Is Justin Bieber A Lizard? Inside Conspiracy Theory That The Canadian Singer Is Secretly A Reptile

If you're a celebrity and you're not the subject of a wild conspiracy theory, are you really a celebrity at all?

To be honest, probably not. And in this edition of The Internet Has Way Too Much Time On Their Hands, we're talking about beloved Candian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber and the conspiracy theory that he's actually a lizard — if you can Belieb it!

The claims are nothing new, though.

For years now, online conspiracy theorists have claimed that some A-list celebrities, like Madonna, Katy Perry, Angelina Jolie, and now, Justin Bieber are actually of reptilian decent.

As wild as those claims may be, we're truly wondering:

Is Justin Bieber a lizard?

Keep reading to find out about the conspiracy that Justin Bieber is actually a lizard instead of a human.

How did the Justin Bieber lizard conspiracy theory start?

In March 2017, an Australian website allegedly released an article claiming that hundreds of fans saw Justin Bieber turn into a giant reptile. However, the alleged article was quickly taken down — but that didn’t stop the conspiracy theory from quickly circulating.

As reported in the since-deleted article, fans allegedly called the police to report that they witnessed, "[Bieber's] head shrunk and his eyes went black with a black stripe down the middle. He grew a few feet taller and had gross [colored] scales all over his body. It happened so fast but everyone saw it and started screaming and crying. A lot of people were running for the exits."

A source explained, "[Bieber] was hanging around with this big guy, his bodyguard I guess, and we were just staring because he kept turning into a huge reptile. His bodyguard was pointing at us, shouting that he’d kick our teeth in if we didn’t put our phones away.”

Is Justin Bieber part of the Illuminati?

Another website also jumped on the Justin Bieber lizar conspiracy theory, claiming that Justin Bieber shapeshifted into a reptile at an airport and caused mass panic. However, the article was also quickly taken down after being posted. It also stated that Bieber is a, "a member of the dominant reptilian-Illuminati bloodline."

@justinbieber i heard youre a reptile, how did u go out with human like Gomez that long then? I love ur songs tho. — Michelle River (@taphrodiet) March 8, 2017

Videos show Bieber blinking like a reptile.

YouTube videos also surfaced that showed Justin Bieber appearing in court in an orange jumpsuit after getting arrested in 2014.

In the video, Bieber is staring with no expression on his face but then blinks in a strange way that makes him look like a lizard. Fans even commented that he blinks in a manner that “only a lizard person would.”

Bieber’s manager has commented on the conspiracy theory.

Scooter Braun, Bieber’s manager, addressed the conspiracy theory in 2018.

While attending a fundraiser for the charity Pencils of Promise, Braun tried to put the theory to rest and announced, “Yeah ... I hate to break it to people. He is not a secret lizard person. He’s a different kind of animal. You guys figure it out.”

However, people still “beileb” Bieber is a lizard and we should never say never.

There are allegedly other lizard celebrities.

Justin Bieber isn’t the only celebrity accused of being a lizard. There have been conspiracy theories about other notable lizard people.

Conspiracy theorist David Icke has written a number of books covering the “Lizard Illuminati” and is an expert on the subject.

Icke has said Mark Zuckerberg, Bob Hope, and even Queen Elizabeth are lizards as well.

Zuckerberg was even asked in an interview if he was a lizard.

He responded with, “I am not a lizard,” which, of course, sounds like something a lizard pretending to be a human would say. (Kidding!)

