Inside The Conspiracy Theory That Taylor Swift And Harry Styles Committed Vehicular Manslaughter Together

There's an, ahem, interesting conspiracy theory circulating that Taylor Swift and Harry Styles possibly committed a crime together.

Harry Styles is an English singer, songwriter, and actor. For those who aren't familiar, hee was originally part of the band One Direction and got his start on The X Factor in 2010. Since, he has gone solo and released hit albums like Harry Styles and Fine Line.

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles dated briefly in 2012 and allegedly committed vehicular manslaughter together — and the conspiracy theory, which originated on TikTok and can be viewed below, suggests they've actually been singing about it on their albums ever since ... and nobody ever noticed.

Inside the Taylor Swift and Harry Styles conspiracy theory:

Keep reading for an in-depth explainer of the theory that Swift and Styles committed a crime together.

Swift and Style first met in November 2012 and they were seen wearing the same airplane necklace.

In Swift’s song “Out of the Woods” — the video, which you can above — she sings, “Ooh your necklace hanging from my neck.”

Then they were photographed together in December 2012 as they went on a date to the Central Park Zoo.

They then allegedly got into a snowmobile accident with Styles sometime after their park date and before they broke up but no one knows when it exactly happened. The couple went for a ski trip in Utah and Styles got hurt and needed stitches, as Taylor also describes in "Out of the Woods."

The couple broke up in January 2013 after they took a trip to the British Virgin Islands together.

After their breakup, they both started to write songs about each other.

The act of vehicular manslaughter is told through Swift’s songs.

Taylor Swift then began explaining the crime they committed through her songs, especially with her song “Style” released in 2014 on her album 1989.

Styles and Swift clearly had a very private relationship that required them to go on late-night drives.

In “Style” Swift wrote:

Midnight

You come and pick me up, no headlights

Long Drive

Could end in burning flames or paradise

Later in the song, Swift wrote:

And when we go crashing down, we come back everytime

‘Cause we never go out of style, we never go out of style.

Swift is saying that because of her influence, she is able to cover up the crime. No matter how many times their “long drives” end up in “burning flames” there will be no consequences.

Also in “Style” Swift sings:

So it goes

He can’t keep his wild eyes on the road (Mmm)

“So it goes” is a reference to Slaughterhouse Five, a phrase comes up every time death is mentioned. This lyric also explains that Styles was not looking at the road and couldn’t see if someone was crossing the street.

Then, the bridge of the song is:

Take me home

Just take me home

Yeah, just take me home

Oh-oh, whoa-oh, oh

(Out of style)

Is Swift telling Styles to just take her home so they can get rid of the body themselves — instead of going to the police? That's the conspiracy theory.

Is the "snowmobile accident" a cover-up for a crime?

In 2014, Swift and Styles began telling the story that they were involved in a snowmobile accident and explaining that it was the cause for Styles’ injuries.

In an interview, Swift stated that she is “not as hurt” as Styles from the accident.

After being asked about why the snowmobile incident wasn’t leaked, she responded with, "You know what I've found works even better than an NDA? Looking someone in the eye and saying, 'Please don't tell anyone about this.'”

She added, “People think they know the whole narrative of my life. I think maybe that line is there to remind people that there are really big things they don't know about."

Are we out of the woods yet?

Taylor Swift released the song “Out of the Woods” also on her 1989 album. The lyrics definitely are about Styles and their alleged snowmobile accident.

The "Out of the Woods" lyrics include:

Ooh, your necklace hanging from my neck

The night we couldn’t quite forget

Swift continues,

Are we out of the woods yet?

Are we in the clear yet?

She adds,

Article continues below

Remember when you hit the brakes too soon?

Twenty stitches in a hospital room

When you started crying, baby, I did too

But when the sun came up, I was looking at you

Remember when we couldn't take the heat?

I walked out, I said "I'm setting you free"

Is 1989 actually an album about murder?

“Out of the Woods” and “Style” are the main songs that detail Haylor's (Harry + Taylor) accident, though there are hints of murder sprinkled throughout the whole 1989 album.

In “I Know Places” Swift sings:

Baby I know places we won't be found and they'll be

Chasing their tails tryin' to track us down

'Cause I, I know places we can hide, I know places

I know places

In “Wildest Dreams” Swift wrote:

He said, "Let's get out of this town

Drive out of the city, away from the crowds"

I thought heaven can't help me now

Nothing lasts forever, but this is gonna take me down

Swift continues,

You'll see me in hindsight, tangled up with you all night

Burnin' it down

Someday when you leave me, I'd bet these memories

Follow you around

In “Wonderland” Swift sings:

Flashing lights and we

Took a wrong turn and we

Fell down a rabbit hole

You held on tight to me

'Cause nothing's as it seems

And spinning out of control

Styles responded with his own music.

In 2017, Harry Styles released his album called Harry Styles and he uses his lyrics to explain his side of the story.

In the song “Kiwi” Styles sings:

She sits beside me like a silhouette

Hard candy dripping on me 'til my feet are wet

And now she's all over me, it's like I paid for it (cha-ching)

It's like I paid for it, I'm gonna pay for this

In the song “Woman” he wrote:

Tempted, you know

Apologies are never gonna fix this

I'm empty, I know

And promises are broken like a stitch is

In the song “Sign of the Times,” theories suggest that Styles is clearly struggling with the aftermath of committing a crime with Swift. Styles sings,

Just stop your crying

It's a sign of the times

Welcome to the final show

Hope you're wearing your best clothes

You can't bribe the door on your way to the sky

He continues:

We don't talk enough

We should open up

Before it's all too much

Will we ever learn?

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Jaycee Levin is a writer, influencer, and blogger living in New York who loves celebrities, fashion, and reality television. She covers news and entertainment for Yourtango. Follow her on Instagram.