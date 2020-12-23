Was Kourtney Kardashian Photoshopped Into The Newest Family Photo? See The Pic That Has Fans Convinced

Another day, another Kardashian photoshop scandal.

The Kardashians are obviously no strangers to photo editing apps — after all, just about every member of the family has been hit with photoshop rumors at some point in their careers.

And while lately, Khloe has been plagued with the majority of the Kardashian photoshop rumors, it’s now the eldest Kardashian that’s being hit with those pesky image-altering allegations.

Seriously, if you take one look at the photo in question, you’ll be asking yourself:

Was Kourtney Kardashian photoshopped into the newest family photo?

Read on for everything fans are saying about the picture — which we have to admit, looks pretty off — and what Kim Kardashian said about the allegations that she’s photoshopped yet another pic on Instagram.

It all started when Kim Kardashian posted a family picture from their Lake Tahoe Christmas vacation.

Within minutes of the photo being up, fans jumped into the comments section to accuse Kim K. of photoshopping her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, into the photo.

“Why does Kourt look photoshopped in,” one Instagram user commented, which has been liked over 15,000 times at the time this article was published.

Many other Instagram users echoed the fan’s question, with more than a handful of people alleging that everyone in the photo was photoshopped in.

“Why do u guys all look separately edited into this photo,” another user quipped, while one Instagram fan asked, “Why is Kylie never with you guys?”

Kim responded to the claims almost immediately.

Kim’s rep issued a statement about the photoshop speculation, saying,“She was NOT photoshopped in…it’s the lighting, it’s backlit.”

All together now: sure, Jan.

Article continues below

Ok who did Kim Kardashian think she was fooling who's body did they photoshop Kourtney's head on pic.twitter.com/NcBvssfSIc — Chip Chrome (@Jeesseessee) December 23, 2020

In all seriousness, Kardashian seemed quite adamant about the fact that she didn’t photoshop any part of the photo, but after studying the pic, fans still think that something about the family pic looks off.

“I thought it was a cardboard cutout,” one fan wrote, while another claimed that the family “was on Kim’s story, they all appear to be together via Holographics. Just another Kardashian privilege.”

While Kim appears to be in Tahoe, Kourtney’s whereabouts are a little murky.

Kim Kardashian’s been posting pics of herself enjoying the winter weather in Northern California; but Kourtney’s pics don’t really give any telltale signs in regards to whether she’s with her family or not.

The last picture Kourtney posted on her Instagram account was one of her sprawled out on a very large bed, surrounded by clothes that don’t exactly look suitable for winter.

While she reposted Kim’s family pic to her Instagram Story, there’s really no other indication that she’s with her family in Tahoe.

It’s worth noting that Khloe Kardashian, who is in the photo, also gives zero indication via Instagram that she’s in Tahoe with her famous fam. In fact, she was spotted outside of Boston, Mass. on Dec. 22 rocking a seriously huge ring on THAT finger, prompting engagement rumors between her and Tristan Thompson.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.