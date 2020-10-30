Does Kim Kardashian Have A Sixth Toe? The Photo That Got People Talking

"People talk s--- about me all day long." Kim Kardashian said, "It will just be another story about me versus someone getting their life back."

Your favorite Kardashian just turned 40; obviously, we weren't invited. (Probably for the best, since the infectious Covid-19 is still spreading at an alarming rate.)

On October 28, she posted three photos from her private island 40th birthday bash: One of her with Kirs Jenner, one of her by herself, and one of her with Lala.

The caption read, "Now that I have your attention...this a reminder to VOTE. 6 days."

Seems harmless enough, but if you look closely, there's something odd about the photo.

Is this a Photoshop fail or....

Does Kim Kardashain have a sixth toe?

Kim put the rumors to rest when she uploaded a video of her foot to Instagram last month. "Kim speaking on why it looked like she has 6 toes in recent picture!" the caption read.

“Ok so everyone thinks I have six toes, and it's really wild," Kardashian said. She then proceeded to count her toes one-by-one for the camera.

Not a sixth toe in sight.

Her shoes make it look like she has a sixth toe.

The alleged sixth toe is actually just a part of her foot, Kardashian claims.

“It’s this part of my foot that when I wear a shoe just like this, it like smashes down right here,” she said.

That didn't stop fans from trolling Kim over her alleged extra digits.

'You say six days [until the election], but I only see six toes,” someone joked in the comments section.

She threw a private island birthday party amid the Covid pandemic — and got a lot of flack for it.

People aren't just talking about Kim Kardashian's feet.

They're also talking about the fact that she threw a giant birthday bash amid rising pandemic numbers.

"This year is a frustrating year, I get it. There are so many frustrations for everybody,” Khloe Kardashian said on Ellen, defending her sister. “But also…. this is her 40th. And this is something she really wanted to do for us. And being there with all the precautions we took and how grateful everyone was for the tourism aspect of it."

But that didn't stop people for throwing major shade Kim K's way over her decision to rent out an entire island for her birthday party — even celebrities poked fun at Kim's out-of-touch tweet:

“After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.” @KimKardashian #KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/jWXqqitJAs — Melissa Gilbert (@MEGBusfield) October 28, 2020

