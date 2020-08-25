The Weird Reason Kourtney Kardashian And Addison Rae Are Always Together

These two became BFFs practically overnight.

One is a 19-year-old TikTok sensation, and the other is a 41-year-old reality star, and somehow, this summer, they've become the best of friends. It seems like every time we check Instagram, we see new pictures of Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae hanging out together, and as unlikely as this friendship might have seemed, these two practically became BFFs out of nowhere. Suddenly, they seem to be spending all of their time together ... so much so that we're beginning to wonder if Addison is becoming an honorary member of the Kardashian family.

She so seamlessly managed to end up in the Kardashian orbit, but how did Addison get there in the first place?

Why are Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae always together?

This new friendship is pretty fascinating, so here's how it all began.

Addison Rae first posted a TikTok with Mason Disick earlier this year.

Signs that the two would become friends began back in March 2020, when Kardashian's son, Mason Disick, appeared in a TikTok video with her. Like a lot of other 10-year-olds, Disick is a huge fan of TikTok and of Addison Rae, so it's no surprise that they teamed up for the video and as it turns out, this is where the Kourtney-Addison friendship began.

Later, Addison Rae shared that David Dobrik introduced her to the fam.

In an interview, Addison revealed that she and Kardashian hit it off when she met the family to make that video with Disick, and former Vine star and YouTuber David Dobrik was the one who made it all happen.

"I met Kourtney through a friend, through David. We surprised Mason because Mason liked my videos on TikTok," she said, adding, "I kind of just stuck around and we got really close. We started working out together. We did a video on her YouTube of us doing a butt workout and stuff, so that was fun."

Since then, Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae have been all over each other's Instagram pages.

All summer long, Kardashian and Addison have been appearing in photos on each other's Instagram accounts, and it seems like they've become fast friends. Whether they're spending a day in the pool together (while wearing their pajamas in the water) or just taking selfies, they've become a regular fixture in each other's feeds.

Addison Rae has nothing but positive things to say about the Kourtney Kardashian.

In an interview from earlier this month, Addison shared how much she loves not just Kardashian, but her entire family.

"I've had such an amazing time spending time with Kourtney and meeting the family. They're all just such loving people that genuinely care about each other," she said. "That just continuously inspires me. They all have such an amazing bond that I always valued in my family, so it really just makes me love them even more as people, because not everyone gets to see every second. It just really shows you how genuine they are. It's not all just for the show, it's how they really are."

Addison Rae and Kourtney K have been making YouTube videos together, too.

Recently, Addison shared a video to her YouTube channel where she lived a day in Kardashian's life. They started their day with a workout, ate avocado pudding for breakfast, and then, a little swimming to round things out, sharing her friendship with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star in the process.

Kardashian seems to have become a mentor for Addison Rae.

In another interview, Addison shared what Kardashian has taught her about staying positive while living in the spotlight.

"One of my friends, Kourtney Kardashian, has told me to appreciate and look at the bigger picture and to not get so caught up in the micro," she said. "Just enjoy what you have and don't let things get to you too much because there's so much else to be happy about."