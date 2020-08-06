What Is 'Married At First Sight: Unmatchables'? Details About The New 'MAFS' Spinoff On Lifetime

Get ready for more 'Married at First Sight!'

Lifetime recently announced their latest reality show, Married at First Sight: Unmatchables, and fans everywhere can’t wait to get into yet another MAFS spinoff.

I'm obsessed with Married At First Sight lmaooooo — BrittGabii (@Britt_Gabbi) August 6, 2020

What is Married at First Sight: Unmatchables?

Married at First Sight: Unmatchables will be similiar to its flagship series, Married at First Sight. However, cast members on MAFS: Unmatchables are all individuals who previously tried out for the show, but didn’t make it on. Each episode will also be a self-contained episode and follow two individuals looking for love, rather than follow a number of couples throughout an entire season.

Gena McCarthy, who is the EVP of Development and Programming for Lifetime Unscripted, said in a statement, “Married at First Sight: Unmatchables is an exciting new member of our Married at First Sight family.”

“Each season we see so many amazing, complex and charming people that apply for the main show, but we simply can’t match everyone,” she continued. “Unmatchables allows these people a shot at love following our expert-led interventions and transformations.”

Married at First Sight experts Pastor Calvin Roberson and Dr. Viviana Coles will appear on the spinoff series; however, beloved MAFS expert Dr. Pepper Shwartz will not be participating in the Unmatchables season, as she's sat out the last few spinoffs.

Are any couples from Married at First Sight still together?

Despite the majority of MAFS couples splitting up, the following couples from the past ten seasons are still together, including three out of four couples who appeared on Season 9:

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner (Season 1), Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico (Season 5), Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre (Season 6), Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd (Season 7), Stephanie Sersen and AJ Vollmoeller (Season 8), Kristine Killingsworth and Keith Dewar (Season 8), Deonna McNeill and Gregory Okotie (Season 9), Elizabeth Bice and Jamie Thompson (Season 9), and Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd (Season 10).

Is Lifetime canceling the original Married at First Sight?

To answer this question bluntly, absolutely not. In fact, the reality show and its spinoffs have been so successful that Lifetime actually ordered six more seasons of the network fan-favorite.

Married at First Sight is in its eleventh season, which currently airs on Lifetime on Wednesdays. The season takes place in New Orleans, Louisiana, and although we’re only three episodes in, many fans believe that this season is set to be the most dramatic one yet.

What other Married at First Sight shows are there?

If you can’t get enough of Married at First Sight, then I have some fantastic news for you!

I watched all the seasons of married at first sight wth am i going to binge now — P.S. Me Too (@maleejahirwin) August 6, 2020

There are currently eight MAFS spinoffs: Married at First Sight: The First Year, Married Life, Married at First Sight: Second Chances, Jamie and Doug Plus One, Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island, Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After, Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam, and Married at First Sight: Australia.

