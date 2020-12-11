11 Weird Things You Didn't Know About Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra's Relationship

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's relationship has been making headlines since the pair were first linked together in 2017.

After a whirlwind engagment and two wedding ceremonies, the couple has proven to be one of the most solid pairings in Tinseltown.

Recently, Chopra and Jonas celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary together, and after stepping out for a stroll together in London, rumors that Priyanka Chopra is pregnant started running rampant on social media.

Things to know about Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's relationship:

1. Nick and Priyanka went to the 2017 Met Gala together (before they started dating).

Long before they started dating, Chopra and Jonas accompanied one another to the 2017 Met Gala. The two rode together in a mini-bus to the event, which took place on May 1, 2017.

Chopra explained their decision to go together in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel.

“We were both wearing Ralph Lauren, and we decided to go together. It was fun,” said Chopra.

When Kimmel asked if she was dating Jonas, Chopra said no, perhaps not even knowing that her answer to that question would soon change.

2. They were introduced by a mutual friend.

In December 2017, Jonas reportedly told Indo Asian News Service about how he and Chopra met, saying that they were introduced to one another by a mutual friend named “Graham.”

“We met through a mutual friend who she did Quantico with, this guy Graham and we met up like in New York the first time and the same day I think we found out that we are both going to the Met Gala with Ralph Lauren,” said Jonas.

“And as strange as it sounds but we couldn’t have planned it. We just had a great time," he added at the time. "She’s a lovely person and I’m dying now to go to India.”

Jonas was referring to Graham Rogers, who co-starred with Chopra on her TV series Quantico and appeared in film Careful What You Wish For with Jonas.

3. Jonas introduced Chopra to his family at his cousin’s wedding.

The relationship between the two stars became official when Chopra met Jonas’ family in June.

The meeting occurred when Jonas brought Chopra to his cousin Rachel Tamburelli’s wedding in Atlantic City.

At the time, a source said that introducing Chopra to his family was a huge step for Jonas and that the family took a liking to Chopra almost immediately.

“It’s a huge deal that Nick brought Priyanka to his cousin’s wedding. He’s dated a lot over the last couple years but it’s never been anything serious, so this is a big step,” said the source. “Nick and Priyanka really like each other, and his family enjoyed getting to know her as well. She fit right in!”

4. Jonas met Chopra’s mom on a trip to India.

Weeks after she met his family, Chopra returned the favor by introducing Jonas to her mother. Jonas met Chopra’s mother, Madhu, when the three went to dinner together one evening in June.

“They’re very happy,” a source said to People at the time. “It’s getting serious.”

5. Chopra brought Jonas to her friends’ pre-engagement festivities.

June appears to have been a busy month for the couple, as they also attended pre-engagement festivities for some of Chopra’s friends.

Along with Jonas, Chopra attended the pre-engagement mehendi ceremony of her friends, couples Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta as well as Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal.

6. They got engaged after two months of dating.

The couple made headlines in July 2018 when their engagement was announced. They got engaged on Chopra’s 36th birthday while they were in London.

Sources said that Jonas had closed down a Tiffany and Co. store to shop for Chopra’s engagement ring.

7. Jonas and Chopra's age difference caused a stir when they first got together.

Though Chopra is 38 and Jonas is 28 the age difference doesn’t seem to bother the couple. A source said that Chopra’s age may actually be a benefit for Jonas.

“[Jonas] loves women who are mature like him,” the source said. “[This] usually means he dates a little outside of his age bracket.”

In the past, Jonas had been romantically linked to actor Kate Hudson, who is 14 years older than Jonas, and singer Delta Goodrem, who is 8 years older.

8. Jonas used to wear a purity ring.

Jonas’ love life has long been a subject of public discussion, but this wasn’t always the case, as he used to wear a purity ring.

He and his brothers made the commitment to wear these rings as teenagers at the request of a member of their church, as he explained in a post on Reddit.

"There was a person in the church who at one point demanded that all the kids in the youth group put these purity rings on and make this commitment, so without a full understanding of what we were stepping into, we all made this commitment. But as you do, you grow up, you live life, you gain some world perspective and you develop your own views and opinions as it relates to faith, as it relates to sex. So I started making my own choices, fell in love with somebody, made the choice to have sex with them, and from that point on it was about me being a man and being okay with my choices.”

9. Meghan Markle, Chopra’s close friend, supports their relationship.

Jonas and Chopra aren’t the only ones looking forward to their future together: they have support from one of Chopra’s very famous friends, Meghan Markle! A source said that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is “very excited” for the couple. “Everyone is very happy and they are definitely a great match,” said the source.

Chopra, who met the Duchess at an ELLE Women in Television dinner around 2016, attended the royal wedding in May (without Jonas) and has frequently demanded that the Duchess be covered fairly in the media.

10. Chopra and Jonas got married in Nov. 2018.

The pair had two wedding ceremonies — one that honored Chopra's Indian culture, and another that honored Jonas' Western culture — and their celebrations lasted from the end of Nov. 2018 to the beginning of Dec.

"One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other's faiths and cultures," she captioned the above photo.

"And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. An important part of the pre wedding rituals for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi," she added.

"Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed," she finished the caption.

Chopra and Jonas recently celebrated their second anniversary together, and after stepping out for a stroll in London, fans began to speculate that Priyanka is pregnant.

11. Is Priyanka Chopra pregnant?

That's what fans think after new pictures of Priyanka and Nick recently surfaced.

"Is she pregnant? She’s glowing. And I recognize that glow. A mom never forgets," one fan on Twitter questioned.

While Priyanka and Nick have yet to address the pregnancy rumors, both A-listers have previously spoken about their desire to start a family together.

“Buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do list," she said in a 2019 interview.

Nick hasn't been shy about wanting to be a dad, either:

"I definitely want to be a father someday I think that's a real dream, and I think I have had to grow up pretty quick. With that, you could look at it two ways, you could say that was unfair, or you could say it has given me some real perspective at an early age. And I have seen a lot of life at an early age and I hope to be able to share that with a kid of my own someday."

Whether or not the pregnancy rumors are true, one thing's certain: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's relationship is going strong.

