Why Did Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Break Up? Facts & Theories About Their Split

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson broke up after nearly 10 months together, and the former Hannah Montana actress got candid about their relationship during an Instagram Live with her fans, and also talked about her former relationships on the Call Her Daddy podcast with host Alexandra Cooper on August 14.

Why did Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson break up?

Straight from Miley’s own mouth, the “Can’t Be Tamed” songstress revealed to her Instagram followers that she and now ex-boyfriend Cody Simpson split because they’re just trying to become the people they want to be.

“So today, it came out that me and my boyfriend have broken up, it was confirmed by a ‘reliable source’ even though no one is reliable in a relationship except the two individuals that are participating in it,” she said.

“But, for right now, two halves can’t make a whole and we’re individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be. Like everybody else at this age, we’re just deciding who we wanna be with our lives, what we wanna do with our lives,” she continued.

“And so, don’t make it some drama story if next week we’re out hanging out or getting pizza,” she added. “We’ve been friends for 10 years and we’re gonna continue to be friends.”

Why do Miley Cyrus’ breakups always coincide with her releasing new music?

On August 15, Miley Cyrus also released “Midnight Sky,” her first single in over a year. What’s interesting is that news about Miley’s relationships — specifically, her breakups — almost always coincide with her releasing new music.

In December of 2007, Miley and former fellow Disney darling Nick Jonas called it quits; shortly after, Miley released her second studio album, Breakout, in 2008, and the first single off the album was “7 Things,” which is rumored to be about Nick.

After meeting Liam Hemsworth on the set of the Nicholas Sparks film adaptation of The Last Song, the pair dated for a few years — even getting engaged when Miley was just 19 years old — then decided to part ways in September of 2013. Miley released her iconic Bangerz album in October of 2013.

In April of 2015, Miley Cyrus and Patrick Schwarzenegger ended their 5-month relationship; a few months later, Miley released her album Miley Cyrus and Her Dead Petz, which pretty much flew under everyone’s radar. In fact, Miley’s Dead Petz album didn’t even chart.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were totally back on in 2016, and got married in December of 2019 after dating on and off for nearly a decade. In 2019, Miley released a six-song EP called She Is Coming; about two months later, Miley and Liam announced their separation.

Miley briefly dated Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter for less than two months, then got together with her longtime friend Cody Simpson. The day before her new single “Midnight Sky” dropped, news of her and Cody’s split started circulating the web.

What did Cody Simpson say about their split?

Cody Simpson had nothing but love for Miley after she dropped her brand new single. The hunky Australian musician and poet shared a screenshot of the album art of “Midnight Sky” on his own Instagram story, writing, “So proud of you. Congratulations to the most special of all. Go cop that new new!”

