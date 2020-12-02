7 Things You Didn’t Know About Selena Gomez’s Rumored Relationship With NBA Star Jimmy Butler

Does Selena Gomez have a new man in her life? It certainly seems like it!

The “Wolves” singer was recently spotted out with Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler at upscale French bistro Lucien in the East Village in New York City.

Gomez famously dated Justin Bieber on and off for years, then got together with The Weeknd (real name: Abel Tesfaye) before getting back with Bieber again in 2018. She was then briefly linked to former One Direction star Niall Horan before falling off the dating scene for a bit.

However, after taking some time to focus on herself, it looks like Gomez is done dating musicians and has moved on to hunky NBA player Jimmy Butler.

Who is Selena Gomez’s boyfriend, Jimmy Butler?

Read on to find out 7 things you never know about Selena Gomez and Jimmy Butler’s relationship.

1. Selena Gomez and Jimmy Butler have been out together before.

This isn’t the first time Gomez and Butler have been spotted on a date before.

According to a source close to the “Lose You To Love Me” singer, Selena and Jimmy have spent some time together in the past month or so.

“They hung out a few times while Selena was in New York City. Jimmy asked her to go to dinner and they had a great time," the source revealed. "It's very casual and she's open to seeing where things go, but isn't settling down just yet."

2. They clearly have good taste in food.

Butler and Gomez clearly have a love for fine dining and good food, considering the upscale French bistro they were reportedly spotted at has dishes like Foie Gras Maison and Grilled Octopus with Pommes Risselées, both of which cost nearly $30 a plate.

3. Gomez isn’t jumping into anything serious too soon.

While Selena Gomez and Jimmy Butler are enjoying one another’s company, it doesn’t look like they’re rushing into anything serious just yet.

ok ok i know deuxmoi is very unreliable but i love this selena gomez jimmy butler rumor pic.twitter.com/ZGU1pqQBik — Natasha Dye (@natashadye) November 15, 2020

“[Selena is] keeping her options open but has been on a few dates with Jimmy and thinks he's a great guy,” a source revealed.

Article continues below

4. Butler’s baby mama unfollowed Selena Gomez on Instagram.

Drama, drama, drama!

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that after news of Selena and Jimmy’s NYC dinner date started making the rounds, the mother of his child, Kaitlin Nowak, unfollowed Gomez on Instagram.

5. Selena Gomez isn’t the first A-lister Jimmy Butler’s been linked to.

In 2016, Jimmy Butler was linked to Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell; however, there was nothing serious between the two.

6. Selena Gomez has been taking quarantine seriously.

Although Selena Gomez has been out with Jimmy Butler “a few times” recently, she’s largely been at home, taking the quarantine very seriously — and for a good reason.

It’s no secret that Gomez lives with lupus, an autoimmune disease that can affect almost every part of one’s body. Given her pre-existing condition, she’s been extra-careful about who she hangs out with, along with where she goes in public.

“Selena has been very careful with her health this year and has barely left her quarantine bubble," a source said.

"She's been extremely busy working from home on her new beauty line and is very proud to have launched that during a pandemic,” the source continued.

“She's been enjoying cooking at home and only seeing a select few friends and family members regularly,” they added.

7. Selena Gomez reportedly enjoys being single.

You know the saying: more boyfriends, more problems. That’s how it goes, right?

Gomez isn’t in a hurry to settle down with anyone anytime soon, as she reportedly enjoys the single life.

“Her friends want to set her up all the time, but she has loved being single,” an insider dished.

Regardless of the status of Selena Gomez and Jimmy Butler’s relationship, one thing’s for sure: Selena Gomez is truly out there living her best life.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.