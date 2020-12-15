Are Mike And Natalie From '90 Day Fiancé' Still Together? New Details About The Couple, Including Their Secret Wedding

Season 8 of TLC's hit reality show, 90 Day Fiancé, premiered on Dec. 6, and fans already can't get enough of the couples on the latest season!

While viewers were introduced to four new couples in the season opener, including Amira and Andrew, Stephanie and Ryan, Brandon and Julia, and Yara and Jovi, fans will likely recognize some familiar faces on this season, like Mike and Natalie.

Mike and Natalie appeared on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé, and fans everywhere are excited to continue to watch their relationship unfold on the show this season.

Even though the latest season of 90 Day Fiancé just started, fans are already asking the same question:

Are Mike and Natalie from 90 Day Fiancé​ still together?

Here's everything you need to know about Mike and Natalie's relationship, including how they met, their history leading up to her arrival in the United States, and their current relationship status.

Who is Mike?

TLC tells us that Mike is from Washington state and he's super-close to his best friend Matt.

Matt married a Ukrainian national named Svetlana — no word on how they met — and Mike thought their relationship looked like one he wanted to emulate.

He started thinking that what he needed was a Ukrainian woman, as if Ukraine is a department store that sells high-quality wives or something.

He asked Matt and Svetlana for some help, and they decided to introduce Mike to Svetlana's hometown bestie Natalie.

Who is Natalie?

Other than being friends with Svetlana and that she is 36 years old, we know that she is religious, is from Ukraine, and regularly attends church.

Mike proposed on their second meet-up in Paris.

Once Svetlana and Matt introduced Mike and Natalie online, they hit it off and started chatting regularly.

After a while, Mike booked a flight to Ukraine so they could meet in person. Once he got there, he knew she was the woman he wanted to share the rest of his life with.

For their second meet-up, this couple decided to go for classic romance and spend some time in Paris.

While they were there, Mike popped the question on top of the Eiffel tower.

They have their fair share of issues, like other couples from the show.

Although Mike and Natalie's relationship seemed to be going okay, they had their own set of problems, just like other couples on the show.

On Season 7 of the show, they had a plethora of arguments that resulted in Natalie giving her engagement ring back to Mike.

On the S7 tell-all, Natalie also claimed that Mike cheated on her, which resulted in a huge hiccup in their relationship, as one would expect.

However, from the Season 8 trailer, it looks like their relationship is back on again.

Are Mike and Natalie married?

Some outlets have reported that Mike and Natalie are already married, and tied the knot in his home state of Washington in March 2020.

And if you're looking to Instagram to try to figure out the pair's current relationship status — good luck, because Natalie's Instagram is composed of modeling shots of herself, and Mike isn't featured in any photos.

Fans aren't convinced their relationship will last.

Drama, drama, drama!

Fans aren't convinced that Mike and Natalie's relationship will last, and some are confused about why they got back together in the first place.

"I thought Mike & Natalie we’re [sic] done," one fan tweeted. "She didn’t like that he’s an atheist, and she couldn’t say she loved him, yet here they are. I guess 90 Day needed cast members, and Mike needed the money to pay his debts. Doesn’t seem genuine to me."

Another Twitter user echoed that sentiment, writing, "Why are Mike and Natalie even trying to make things work?! They have nothing in common."

While Mike and Natalie are already reportedly married, we'll have to tune in to see their journey to the altar unfold — and if the pair are truly still together.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé air on TLC on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

