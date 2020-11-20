Adorable Details About Pauly D's Relationship With Girlfriend, Nikki Hall

Pauly “Pauly D” DelVecchio is still orange-hued and hanging out in Jersey.

He's a television personality and DJ and best known for being a cast member of MTV’s hit reality show Jersey Shore.

Pauly D is now appearing on the spin-off show Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which premiered on November 19th for its fourth season.

On the season premiere, Pauly D told the roommates about his new relationship with girlfriend, Nikki Hall, prompting interest in her identity.

Who is Pauly D’s girlfriend, Nikki Hall?

Nikki Hall is an influencer and reality star who is best known for appearing on MTV’s A Double Shot at Love, where she first met Pauly D.

Hall was born in Jamaica on April 15, 1992, making her a 28-year-old Aries.

How did Pauly D and Nikki Hall meet?

Pauly D and Hall met on the first season of A Double Shot at Love and began dating during the second season.

On their introduction Pauly D recalls, "Nikki and I, we left Double Shot with a connection, and we rebuilt that connection on Double Shot 2. It's pretty crazy how my relationship has grown.”

The first time they were on the dating reality show together they ended up leaving the show single and when Hall came back for Season 2, she didn’t think she would fall for Pauly D again.

Hall said, “For me, I wanted to just go and have a good time. But the moment I saw him, everything just came rushing back. I thought I was over it, but I clearly wasn’t.”

Pauly D and Hall have been quarantining together since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Due to COVID-19, Hall and Pauly D have been living together since March. Their living situation first came to light on a Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast dinner over Zoom when Hall joined Pauly D on the couch.

Pauly D jokingly said, “We haven't killed each other yet! I've never spent so much time with one person in my life."

He went on to explain, “This whole quarantine thing has been a blessing and a curse. It pulled tour[ing] away from me, but it brought me closer together with my relationship with Nikki."

For her part, Hall said, "Quarantine helps a lot, because it's a real test on a relationship when you're in one place with somebody. I think most people would assume, ‘They're toxic, they would never make it,' but we've been doing great."

Is Nikki Hall replacing Snooki?

Season 4 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will be the first time that Snooki will not be making an appearance since she retired from the series.

Many fans have speculated that Hall will step in as a replacement; rumors began when Jenni “JWoww” Farley posted a teaser trailer for the season and it featured Hall and D kissing.

One fan commented, “Please Take Nikki out and put Snookie back in!”

Nikki Hall loves nature.

Hall tends to look very glam in her Instagram pictures. However, she also enjoys taking photos in nature and when she's in the great outdoors. She especially loves swimming, playing tennis, and having picnics in the park.

Pauly D’s net worth is estimated to be $20 million.

Nikki Hall’s net worth is $230 thousand.

