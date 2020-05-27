Who Is Heather Young? Everything To Know About Real Estate Agent On 'Selling Sunset' Who's Dating Tarek El Moussa

She's a former Playboy Playmate.

Netflix's Selling Sunset is such a binge-worthy watch. And now that the second season just started streaming on May 22, there are eight all-new episodes to sink your teeth into.

Selling Sunset is a delicious look at the inner workings of a high-end real estate firm in Los Angeles. Run by twin brothers Jason and Brett Oppenheim, the series focuses more on the six gorgeous female real estate agents.

From the women's clothing to the homes they are selling, there's also drama. Oh my goodness, do these ladies bring it by the bucket-load!

Who is Heather Young from Selling Sunset?

Young brought her fair share of off-show drama last summer when she was seen on a boat in Southern California with none other than HGTV star Tarek El Moussa of Flip or Flop. Was is just us or does Young, who is a former Playboy Playmate, look a lot like El Moussa's ex, Christina Anstead? He definitely has a type!

Here are some details to know about the Selling Sunset star.

Young's ex-boyfriend played hockey in Sweden.

Young was the girl in the office who couldn't stop gushing about her boyfriend. When we met her back in April 2019, she was fresh off a plane from Europe, where she was visiting her hockey-playing boyfriend.

She had hoped that he'd be back in Southern California after the season ended, but she found out he signed a two-year contract to play hockey in Sweden. Their relationship seemed to fizzle after that, leaving her free to smooch Tarek El Moussa.

Real estate is her side hustle.

Young is definitely the most distracted of the real estate agents on Selling Sunset, but perhaps that's because real estate isn't her main gig — it's her side hustle.

Young is also a model for the agency EMG. She has more than 600,000 followers on Instagram. She was the Playboy Playmate of the Month in February 2010.

She's a So-Cal native.

Young is a native of Southern California. She began her career as a professional model when she was 18. As a real estate agent, she specializes in high-profile and wealthy clients, including celebrities, musicians and athletes.

When not working, Young's passionate about animal rights. She is devoted to keeping fit and eating healthy. She loves to run on the beach with her three dogs Sebastian, Baxter and Brandy.

She and El Moussa have a lot in common.

She sells luxury homes, he flips run down bargain homes. She lives and works in West Hollywood. He's down in Orange County. But despite that, they speak the same language, since they are both in real estate.

Even more than that, they are both stars of reality shows that follow them around their workplaces. They also exposed their respective relationships and heartbreak to the cameras.

Young and El Moussa are dating.

The pair were spotted kissing last July while on a boat called "Bad Decisions" at the Portofino Hotel and Marina in Redondo Beach, California. El Moussa had a huge smile on his face as he wrapped his arms around the stunning blonde who beared more than a passing resemblance to his ex-wife, Christina Anstead.

They reportedly boarded the boat in Newport Beach and traveled up the coast to spend the day together. Not only did El Moussa confirm that they were a couple a month later in August 2019, but he also revealed that she had bonded with his kids.

In an interview where Young was also present, El Moussa said, "Yes, I am [dating] the lovely lady sitting over there. I was very lucky to have met the lovely Heather Rae, and she is on the amazing TV show Selling Sunset. I must say, she's brilliant, she's loving, she's caring, she's supportive and I just adore her. I'm having a great time and I'm saying words I never thought I would say again. She's my girlfriend, and I'm very excited about what the future holds for us."

El Moussa bought her a Ferrari for her 32nd birthday.

Although they had only been dating for less than three months, that didn't stop him from pulling out all the stops for Young's 32nd birthday in September 2019. The 38-year-old star of Flip or Flop shared a video to Instagram talking about the surprises he had in store for her.

He bought her a Ferrari, arranged a day on a boat with her girlfriends, and made sure she had Sprinkles Cupcakes. He captioned the post, "I love living this life with you." Heather also took to Instagram to gush about Tarek, writing, “I’ve had the best birthday with the best man @therealtarekelmoussa.”

Are Young and El Moussa going to get married?

Young recently opened up about their relationship, saying that she and El Moussa are "a hundred percent commited to each other."

She said, "I've never been a mom. I'm new to all this. But as a woman, I just kind of felt like, 'What would I want being in her situation?' So it felt only right for me — that I'm gonna be living with the children, being around the children all the time — that I would reach out to her.

And we have a great relationship. We talk about the children and it's great. It's been such an amazing experience for me being this new 'bonus mom.'

We're so in love, we're so happy, and when we first started dating is when we first started filming season 2. So you get to see the beginnings of our relationships unravel, you get to see my relationship with the children, how I navigate through balancing work and going back-and-forth from Orange County to L.A. I was balancing a new relationship and then also hustling at work and filming a show, so it was a lot to handle, and you guys see that."

And as for whether or not there could be marriage in their future, Young had this to say:

"We just have the best time together. He's my best friend in the whole world and I'm just really enjoying what we have right now. I don't feel like there's a rush. And honestly, I want him to feel a hundred percent ready.

He went through a very public divorce. He went through a really rough time, and I want him to do it when he feels ready. And like I said, I’m loving life and I'm loving every single day with him and the kids and I'm not in a rush. I mean, do I wanna be engaged? Of course, who doesn’t. But I'm not pushing him."

And Young gave some details on the new season:

"You're gonna see a lot more drama, you're gonna see a new cast member [Amanza Smith] and you're gonna see the most gorgeous homes. We're a tough office. Like, us girls, we're hard on the new girls.

You have to have a certain personality to be in our industry, and we have very strong personalities and we're all very independent. So when you bring a new dynamic in, it's tough to balance that. So Amanda definitely, she held her own."

