Solange Knowles Has A New Boo! Everything To Know About Gio Escobar

Solange Knowles is Beyonce's sister and you may remember her from famously fighting with Beyonce and Jay-Z in an elevator at the 2014 Met Gala.

Aside from fighting in an elevator, Knowles is a singer, songwriter, record producer, and actress and released her first studio album, Solo Star, in 2002.

In 2006, she acted in the popular cheerleading film Bring It On: All or Nothing.

Two years later, she came out with her second album called Sol-Angel and the Hadley St. Dream. In 2016, Knowles released A Seat at the Table and then released When I Get Home in 2019.

Knowles won her first Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance for her song “Cranes in the Sky.”

Solange Knowles is 34 years old and was born on June 24, 1986, making her a Cancer.

Knowles is clearly a star just like her sister but what is going on in her love life? She has a new boo!

Who is Solange Knowles' boyfriend, Gio Escobar?

Giovanni Cortez, known professionally as Gio Escobar, is an American-Puerto Rican rapper, songwriter, and radio show host.

Escobar co-hosted the radio show "Stay Inside with Earl Sweatshirt" from 2017 to 2018.

Escobar is a member of the Brooklyn-based experimental hip hop group called Standing on the Corner.

Since Escobar is close with Earl Sweatshirt, he appeared on the band’s 2018 visual album called The Atmosphere Phased at 120º and Went Blank When the Universe Collapsed.

Escobar’s exact birthdate is not public, but he was born in 1995 so he's around 25 years old.

Escobar has liked music from a young age.

When Escobar was growing up, he played piano at church and one of his friends taught him how to play the guitar.

He often credits his success to his community for helping bring music into his life.

Escobar also states that YouTube was a big starting point for him. “When I was 15, the inception of my digging was definitely YouTube. Just going down wormholes. I would buy records too, but YouTube formed a lot of what I like.”

Escobar even studied music in school. He attended NYC’s New School and studied journalism and jazz.

Solange and Escobar are “happily booed up.”

A source reported that Knowles is “happily booed up” with Gio Escobar. She even shared a photo of them together to her Instagram story.

A source close to Knowles confirmed, “[He] is her boo. People know. It’s not a new thing, but it’s new for the public. It’s a big deal that she shared the photo because she’s so private.”

The source added, “She’s super-happy and they’re a happy couple. They’re very cute together.”

Knowles and Escobar were first romantically linked in 2019.

Knowles and Escobar were first romantically linked in October 2019 because a video came out that caught them looking cozy during a lunch date.

At that time, Knowles was still legally married to Alan Ferguson. The couple married in 2014 and never officially divorced but were split up before she started seeing Escobar in 2019.

Solange Knowles announcer her split with Ferguson in a since-deleted Instagram post by saying, "The past 2 years have brought me more physical and spiritual transition and evolution than ever before my body left me with no choice but to listen and be still within that stillness i begin my journey in confronting my worst enemy, fear. I've lived my best and worst moments in front of the lens and gaze of the world since i was a teenager. ive always tried to live in my truth no matter how ugly or full of love it is...."

"...I've also tried to carve out the space to protect my heart, and my life as it unfolds, evolves, and changes. 11 years ago i met a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life. Early this year we separated and parted ways, (and tho it ain’t nan no body business) i find it necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do. it is unfair to not have power of your own story as you shape and mold and rewrite it yourself. a ni**a ain’t perfect, but im leaning into the fear of the unknown and all the glory and power i know exist within god and the universes grace. may all of your transitions no matter how big or small, be kind to you and filled with incredible love and light!"

Knowles and Escobar have collaborated before.

Gio Escobar’s band, Standing on the Corner, collaborated with Knowles for her 2019 album called When I Get Home.

The band also has producer credits on the songs “S McGregor (interlude)”, “Can I Hold the Mic (interlude)”, “Down With the Clique”, “Nothing Without Intention (interlude)”, and “Exit Scott (interlude)”.

They clearly work well together since the album was such a success so hopefully they'll keep collaborating in the future.

Solange Knowles’ net worth is $9 million.

Gio Escobar’s net worth is currently unknown.

