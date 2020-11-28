'The Family Chantel': Meet Royal Everett's Wife, Angenette Everett

Chantel Everett Jimeno from 90 Day Fiancé has her own spin-off show on TLC called The Family Chantel.

Well, the family just got a little bit bigger as they're back for the second season with an additional member — Royal Everett’s new wife.

Jimeno’s older brother, Royal, moved back home to Atlanta, Georgia, with his new wife, Angenette. Chantel's sister-in-law will be appearing regularly on the new season, prompting interest in who she is.

Who is Royal Everett’s wife, Angenette Everett?

Angenette Everett is 23 years old and originally from Cagayan Valley, Philippines.

Royal only visited Angenette once in her hometown before getting down on one knee. Then, the couple got a K-1 visa so that Angenette could legally come to the United States with Royal as her fiancé.

Just like in 90 Day Fiance, they had 90 days to get married. However, they were so in love that they decided to get married one week after Angenette Everett arrived in the United States.

How did the Royal and Angenette Everett meet?

Angenette and Royal irst met on Facebook. At the time, Royal was living in Texas, which is where he attended school and was seeking a job.

Royal discussed the details of his new love interest at his birthday party which took place at his parents, Thomas Everett and Karen Everett’s home.

It was then that Royal first told Chantel's husband, Pedro Jimeno, that Angenette was the one that made the first move. Apparently, Angenette sent him a friend request on Facebook.

Chantel believes Royal doesn’t trust Angenette.

Chantel invited Angenette for a night out at the club so that they can get to know one another as sisters-in-law. However, the evening didn’t go as planned because Royal showed up uninvited and forced Angenette to come home with him after he stated that she drank too much.

The next day, Chantel told her husband that Royal told her that he doesn’t trust his wife because he thinks she was chatting with other American men online before they got involved. Angenette denied these claims and promised she only talked to Royal online before they were married.

Chantel even believes that Phillipines-born Angenette was “fishing for Americans” before meeting her brother.

Article continues below

Angenette had a miscarriage.

Chantel went with Angenette to go wedding dress shopping. While they were shopping, Chantel decided to ask Angenette why Royal doesn’t trust her. This question clearly brought up a lot of emotions for Angenette Everett because she started to break down crying about it in her confessional.

Angenette recalled, “I have a miscarriage. We went to the hospital, and then we found out that maybe I am two weeks pregnant. And then he doubted it. He said that maybe I hook up [with] another guy in the Phillippines before I went here [sic].”

Are Royal and Angenette Everett still together?

Angenette and Royal got into a huge fight in front of their close friends and family while out in Manila, Philippines.

The couple was celebrating ahead of their second wedding ceremony when Angenette's friends went up to Royal to question why he doesn’t trust his fiancé and doubted that her baby was his. Instead of giving her friends a direct answer, he denied everything and said that Angenette was making the whole story up.

Then a huge fight broke out when Royal and his family decided to flee the bar and almost even fought a TLC producer on his way out. To find out if the couple is still together, you have to tune in on for the next episode of The Family Chantel, which airs November 30.

The couple is pretty private when it comes to social media.

Both Royal and Angenette do not currently have instagram pages or public social media pages, which is very unusual for TLC reality stars. Although, they clearly have private Facebook pages since that's how they originally met.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Jaycee Levin is a writer, influencer, and blogger living in New York who loves celebrities, fashion, and reality television. She covers news and entertainment for Yourtango. Follow her on Instagram.