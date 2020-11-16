Meet Meredith Adkins — Wife Of Comedian And Actor Sinbad Who’s Helping Him Recover From Recent Stroke

Sad news for the entertainment world.

Sinbad, comedian and actor who starred in the beloved holiday film Jingle All The Way, recently suffered a stroke, his family revealed on Nov. 16.

“It is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke,” his family said in a statement on Monday.

“Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon,” the statement read.

While his road to recovery may be difficult, The First Kid actor’s family is sticking by his side throughout this trying time in his life, including his wife of nearly two decades, Meredith Adkins.

Who is Sinbad’s wife, Meredith Adkins?

Meredith Adkins is a producer.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she’s been a producer at Stone Harbor Productions for almost four years.

“We are a Los Angeles based independent film, video and digital media production company focusing on the development and production of creative content,” her page reads.

She’s also been a part of the management team at Jungle Funk Entertainment, an independent music and video production company, for the past twelve years.

She’s best known for serving as a producer on the short films Outcast, The Girl With No Brain, Retrospect.

She’s religious.

Her Twitter bio reads, “My heart belongs to God/Follower of Jesus Christ/Family is what I love. I've learned God has a plan and I’m in control of nothing.”

Meredith Adkins is an activist.

Adkins is outspoken about the issues she cares about. Her Twitter profile is full of tweets supporting Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, the Black Lives Matter movement, and more.

She’s a grandma.

In a tweet in December of 2019, Adkins shared that she and Sinbad were excited to become grandparents.

“Baby shower time! It was a beautiful afternoon spent with family and friends as we celebrated @rnbfam! We, @sinbadbad and I, are absolutely overjoyed to welcome our first grandchild in just a few weeks!! Jalen is already loved so much by so many,” she wrote.

When did Sinbad and Meredith Adkins get married?

This is kind of a trick question, because Sinbad and Meredith Adkins actually said “I do” twice!

Sinbad and Meredtih Adkins got married for the first time in 1985.

However, the couple decided to go their separate ways in 1992. After ten years of divorce, the pair reconciled and actually got remarried in 2002.

"The difference is when you come back in, you kind of hope the things that still mean something to you still mean something to you," he said.

"Those things you fought about, you realize they don't mean that much. I'll tell you this philosophy: If it ain't worth breaking up over, let it go," he added.

The pair have been going strong for almost two decades now, and with news of Sinbad’s stroke, she will undoubtedly be by his side for every second of his recovery.

Who are Sinbad and Meredith Adkins’ children?

Sinbad and Meredith Adkins have two children together, Paige and Royce, who are now both adults in their 30s.

Royce, who is a writer, director, producer, and comic book author, has yet to post any updates about his father on social media.

Paige, who is an actress and producer, hasn’t commented on her father’s health scare either.

