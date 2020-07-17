Are Lucy Hale & Colton Underwood Dating? New Details About Their Rumored Relationship

Cassie Randolph who?

Lucy Hale, 31, and Colton Underwood, 28, continue to add fuel to the relationship rumor fire after the pair were spotted hiking together in Los Angeles on July 15, 2020.

The rumored new relationship comes just two months after Colton and his ex Cassie Underwood announced their split on Instagram, and shortly after their messy Instagram drama. So, are Lucy Hale and Colton Underwood dating?

Are Lucy Hale and Colton Underwood dating?

Sources tell TMZ that while the two aren’t serious, they’ve been “casually dating” for the past few weeks, as they’ve been spotted going on multiple hikes with one another and spending time together.

How Did Lucy Hale and Colton Underwood meet?

According to TMZ, Lucy Hale reached out to the former Bachelor star after his split with Cassie. However, it seems like Lucy has been admiring Colton from afar for quite some time now! The Pretty Little Liars star gushed about Underwood during his stint on Season 23 of The Bachelor, telling People in 2018, “I’m super excited that Colton’s the Bachelor. He’s wholesome. He’s a good guy it seems like. He’s really beautiful to watch.”

Lucy isn’t the only A-list celeb to get involved with a former Bachelor contestant. In 2017, Wells Adams, who appeared on Season 12 of The Bachelorette, slid into Modern Family star Sarah Hyland’s DMs in an effort to court her. The pair started dating shortly after, and got engaged in July of last year. Gigi Hadid also briefly dated Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron for a few months last year.

Why did Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph break up?

Colton Underwood and his ex of almost two years, Cassie Randolph, split in May of this year after their relationship just sort of “fizzled out.”

The 28-year-old reality star announced the news on his Instagram, writing, “Sometimes people are just meant to be friends - and that’s okay. We both have grown immensely and been through so much together - so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us.”

Who was Lucy Hale dating before Colton Underwood?

Lucy Hale dated her Life Sentence co-star, Riley Smith, for a few months in 2018. The pair were spotted kissing on Valentine’s Day, then went their separate ways in July of the same year shortly after their show was cancelled.

“You know what, dating is so hard,” Lucy told Life & Style. “I think just like what I’m looking for in life now is just simple. Be a good person. Love what you do. Be a gentleman. Don’t be a d***. And be funny.”

