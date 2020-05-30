Did OJ Simpson Have An Accomplice? New Details About Documentary That Claims He Did

It's been over 25 years since this horrific crime.

In 2018, O.J. Simpson's former manager, Norman Pardo, brought the disgraced NFL star back into headlines with a new documentary that was claiming he "didn't act alone."

At the time, the 25th anniversary of the murders of Simpson's wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman, was approaching, so it was no surprise the man who wrote a book about how he would have killed them if he had, in fact, done so, was in the news once again.

But his ex-manager had come forward with a new documentary that claimed that Simpson had an accomplice in the 1994 slayings he allegedly committed, but was acquitted of.

Did O.J. Simpson have an accomplice?

Pardo, who says he's good friends with Simpson after he worked with him for 20 years following his acquittal, had been working on a documentary about the killings and planned to pitch it to various networks to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the homicides.

The former manager had been working with co-executive producer Dylan Howard, who is behind multiple true crime series including Discovery ID's An American Murder Mystery and Reelz's National Enquirer Investigates, on the film for four years, and was finally ready to share the story of how Simpson was "involved" in the notorious murders.

“For the first time, the most thorough investigation into the murder ever conducted will be shared with America,” Pardo said. “We have assembled a team of internationally renowned criminal investigators, experts and lawyers. And they believe they can not only prove Simpson was involved in their deaths — but for the first time reveal he had at least one accomplice.”

Who is that accomplice?

In 2019, the documentary titled "Who Killed Nicole?" was released on Amazon Prime video and had 70 hours of never-before-seen footage of Simpson.

Simpson has hinted that he had help in the past. During Fox's special O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession, he included a man named Charlie in his hypothetical account of the murders that have captivated people for decades.

The elusive "Charlie" is also mentioned in Simpson's book If I Did It. In the hypothetical confessional, the former NFL running back alternates between speaking in the first person and talking about Charlie, who was suggested to be another side of O.J.'s personality.

Throughout the case, most investigators agreed that Simpson most likely acted alone. Evidence at the crime scene and a single set of footprints led authorities to count out a partner, but Pardo begs to differ.

In the documentary, Pardo alleges that a man named Glen Rogers was Nicole's real killer. He claims that Rogers was living under the identity of the man who owned her property and he had a relationship with her.

Pardo says that Simpson just wanted to scare his wife and Goldman, but never had intended to kill them. However, Rogers, he claims, was Simpson's ride to the home and, at some point during their confrontation with Goldman, Simpson had fled the scene.

Simpson had been injured during the scuffle, which is why his blood was at the scene of the crime. And according to documents shown in the documentary, Rogers did not show up for work the day following the incident.

Pardo alleges that Nicole was the one who found Goldman's body and was then killed for drug money. After the murders of Simpson and Goldman, Rogers became a convicted serial killer who went on a crime spree.

The O.J. Simpson trial was a television sensation. Millions watched as he was quickly acquitted of the murders and later found liable for their deaths in civil court.

He was eventually ordered to pay $33.5 million to survivors of the crime, including his own kids and Goldman's family. His case has plagued the nation for years as he seemingly mocked the trial by publishing a book about how he "hypothetically" would have murdered his wife and Goldman.

Although he was found not guilty of the 1994 murders, he was arrested in 2007 on felony charges of kidnapping, armed robbery and counts of assault with a deadly weapon. The next year, he was found guilty of 12 charges related to the 2007 incident, and sentenced to up to 33 years in prison. He was released on parole on October 1, 2017.

Pardo said he wanted only the truth to be told about the death of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman via his documentary. In the beginning of the film, he says, "The only way I can be free is to really say what’s on my mind."

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted in November 2018 and was updated with the latest information.