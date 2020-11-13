Remember When Kamala Harris And Montel Williams Dated? A Look Back At Their Early 2000s Romance

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has been making headlines ever since Joe Biden announced that she would be his running mate in the 2020 presidential election.

Now that she’s set to be sworn into office on January 20, fans, friends, and celebrities alike have been showing their support for the California Senator.

One of those celebs is talk show host Montel Williams, who revealed that he and Harris were an item back in the early 2000s.

Remember when Kamala Harris and Montel Williams dated?

No? Let us take a trip down memory lane, then! Here’s what to know about Kamala Harris and Montel Williams’ past relationship.

Montel Williams revealed his past relationship with Harris in 2019.

Responding to an article about Kamala Harris’ dating history that’s since been taken down, Williams tweeted at the article’s author, “.@KamalaHarris and I briefly dated about 20 years ago when we were both single. So what? I have great respect for Sen. Harris."

.@KamalaHarris and I briefly dated about 20 years ago when we were both single. So what? I have great respect for Sen. Harris. I have to wonder if the same stories about her dating history would have been written if she were a male candidate? https://t.co/UQjkP2m5jr — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) August 7, 2019

“I have to wonder if the same stories about her dating history would have been written if she were a male candidate?” he added.

Twitter users went wild over Harris and Williams’ past relationship.

One Twitter user posted two photos of Montel Williams and Kamala Harris to the social media site, and fans everywhere went absolutely bonkers over the photos, which have a VERY early 2000s vibe.

“The Fact that Kamala Dated Montel and it seems like no one remembers lol,” the Twitter user wrote.

In the pics, Montel Williams is sporting some seriously Matrix-esque, tiny sunglasses, complete with a crisp white button-down that’s literally only buttoned in the middle, showing off Williams’ chest.

Kamala is wearing a silky, cream-colored cleavage-baring dress, and looks absolutely stunning standing next to Williams on the red carpet.

And if the pics look like they were freshly recovered from a Y2K time capsule, it's because they basically were. The above photos are from May 2001 — nearly two decades ago!

“Montel was it in the 90s. Kamala looks amazing,” one fan wrote.

Another said, “Didn’t know this...wish they stayed together,” while another Twitter user wrote, “See, I knew she was a baddie.”

However, not all fans minds’ were blown over the revelation that Kamala Harris and Montel Williams dated.

“I'm yelling at Montel Williams trending for dating Kamala Harris. Y'all 10 years late,” one Twitter user wrote.

“The KHIVE knew about this since forever. Next issue.”

Kamala Harris is now happily married to her husband, Doug Emhoff.

Although Kamala Harris and Montel Williams had a brief relationship nearly two decades ago, the Vice President-elect is now happily married to her loving and supportive husband, Doug Emhoff.

The pair met on a blind date in 2013 that was set up by a mutual friend. They dated for a year and were married in August of 2014.

Upon the news of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ 2020 election victory on Nov. 7, Emhoff posted a picture of the two of them embracing in a hug on Twitter, captioning the sweet snap, “So proud of you [hearts] [American flags].”

