She's definitely making more than the average American.

Kamala Harris made history after Democratic nominee Joe Biden announced that she was his Vice President pick for his 2020 presidential run. Harris ran her own Democratic nominee campaign for President in 2019, but dropped out due to lack of funding.

“My campaign for president simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue. I’m not a billionaire. I can’t fund my own campaign,” she wrote in a statement. “And as the campaign has gone on, it’s become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete.”

While it’s common knowledge that political campaigns cost a lot of money to fund, people are all wondering one thing:

If Kamala Harris couldn’t fund her own campaign, what exactly is Kamala Harris’s net worth?

What is Kamala Harris’s net worth?

Kamala Harris is reportedly worth around $6 million.Forbes reports that her assets include “homes in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco worth an estimated $5.8 million before debt, retirement accounts worth at least $1.4 million, and two capital accounts tied to [her husband’s] law firms worth at least $1 million.”

How did Kamala Harris make her money?

While working as a district attorney in San Francisco in the early 2000s, it was reported that Kamala Harris made around $140,000 per year, and eventually, her salary went up to around $260,000 per year.

After she was elected Attorney General of California in 2010, Kamala Harris took a significant salary cut, reportedly raking in about $160,000 per year. When Harris was elected to the Senate, she made about the same amount of money she was making as attorney general of California.

According to her tax returns, Kamala Harris made a decent chunk of change from her memoir, The Truths We Hold: An American Journey, which was published in 2019. Harris raked in about $320,000 from her book sales.

Who is Kamala Harris married to?

Kamala Harris is married to Douglas Emhoff, a successful attorney who describes himself as a “highly experienced litigator and strategic advisor known for tackling and resolving the toughest problems.”

Doug takes his legal work very seriously, and “represents large domestic and international corporations and some of today's highest profile individuals and influencers in complex business, real estate and intellectual property litigation disputes.”

According to their 2018 tax return, Harris and Emhoff made just under $2 million dollars, which is a significant portion of their wealth.

How did Kamala Harris and Douglas Emhoff meet?

The political power couple actually met on a blind date! Emhoff’s friend, PR consultant Chrisette Hudlin, set the divorced dad of two up with Kamala in 2013. Kamala and Douglas’ romance is detailed in her 2019 memoir — everything from what she wore on their first date to Doug’s proposal. The couple got married in August of 2014, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.