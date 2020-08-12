15 Kamala Harris Quotes That Prove She’s A Promising Vice Presidential Candidate

These quotes are a glimpse into why Joe Biden chose Kamala Harris as his running mate.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Presidential Candidate Joe Biden announced Kamala Harris will be his Vice-President.

Harris, who earlier in the year was running for President, is a lawyer and politician who, since 2017, serves as the junior United States senator from California. But is she a good candidate for the 2020 election?

Here are 15 Kamala Harris quotes that prove she is a promising Vice President for the 2020 election.

1. "I'm opposed to any policy that would deny in our country any human being from access to public safety, public education, or public health, period.”

2. “I want to use my position of leadership to help move along at a faster pace what I believe and know the Obama administration wants to do around the urgency of climate change.”

3. “What's important for my daughter to know is that... if you are fortunate to have opportunity, it is your duty to make sure other people have those opportunities as well.”

4. “People who work for me know that family comes first. And I'm fortunate to have a family that is very supportive of the work I do, so I don't have to live two separate lives.”

5. “We don't want to promote any system that treats the fact that an individual is LGBT as a personality disorder. And anything that perpetuates that perception is harmful - not only to that member of the community but the entire community.”

6. “I believe that a child going without an education is a crime.”

7. “Doing nothing while the middle class is hurting. That's not leadership. Loose regulations and lax enforcement. That's not leadership. That's abandoning our middle class.”

8. “The American dream belongs to all of us.”

9. “The truth is that the vast majority of Americans are good, fair, and just, and they want their country to reflect those ideals.”

10. “There is a lot of work to be done to make sure our leaders reflect the people they are supposed to represent. The more diverse a group of decision makers is, the more informed the decision will be. Until we achieve full representation, we all should understand we are falling short of the ideals of our country.”

11. “Don't give up — our country needs you now more than ever. This is a pivotal moment in the history of our country: Our ideals are at stake, and we all have to fight for who we are. We are all, and should be treated as, equals, but the disparity in terms of income and inequality, for women and women of color, is significant.”

12. “Let’s speak the truth: People are protesting because Black people have been treated as less than human in America. Because our country has never fully addressed the systemic racism that has plagued our country since its earliest days. It is the duty of every American to fix. No longer can some wait on the sidelines, hoping for incremental change. In times like this, silence is complicity.”

13. “Many cities in our country spend one-third of their entire budget on policing. With all the responsibilities those cities have, one-third on policing? Put it in the context of the fact that over the last many decades, we have essentially been defunding public schools. If anyone thinks that the way we’re going to cure these problems is by putting more police on the street, they’re wrong."

14. "We cannot tolerate a perspective that is about going backward and not understanding women have agency. Women have value. Women have authority to make decisions about their own lives and their own bodies.”

15. "A patriot is not someone who condones the conduct of our country whatever it does. It is someone who fights every day for the ideals of the country, whatever it takes.”

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Isabell Tenorio is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, love, and relationship topics.