Who Is Kamala Harris' Husband? Everything To Know About Doug Emhoff​

He's married to one awesome lady.

Since being elected in 2017, Senator Kamala Harris has made her viewpoints public knowledge, supporting universal health care, educating our country’s children, advocating for stronger environmental protections, and being a voice for DACA.

Harris also frequently speaks out against the president and is a major voice of support for women, specifically women of color.

Before becoming a Senator, Harris was the Attorney General of California for six years, as well as the District Attorney of San Francisco. She’s one smart lady, with degrees from Howard University and the University of California.

But she’s also made history in the Senate, being the first woman of Jamaican or Indian descent. Harris even threw her hat into the ring for the 2020 presidential campaign.

And now, Harris could possibly be adding another major accomplishment to her resume, since she is in the running to become Joe Biden's pick for Vice President.

Hopefully, behind every woman is a man who supports her every move, and it seems like such is the case for Harris.

Who is Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff?

He has multiple degrees.

He was born in Brooklyn, but made the move to the west coast to obtain his degree. Emhoff has a bachelor’s degree from California State University, as well as a J.D. in Law from USC Gould School of Law.

Emhoff is an attorney.

My swearing in ceremony for DC Bar today with my lovely wife @KamalaHarris. pic.twitter.com/PrsQSZOage — Douglas Emhoff (@douglasemhoff) March 10, 2017

Emhoff describes himself as a “highly experienced litigator, strategic advisor and business insider... [who] maintains a very visible public presence in California and DC.”

He’s an entertainment, media, and intellectual property partner at an LA-based law firm, DLA Piper, and worked for Venable LLP. He’s a litigator and advisor.

They met on a blind date.

A close friend of Harris set her up on a date with Emhoff while she was California’s Attorney General. They dated for just 1 year before Emhoff proposed with a platinum engagement ring.

They married in 2014.

They were only engaged for four months before they got married. The couple wed in August 2014. Harris’ sister, who is also a lawyer, officiated the low-key ceremony, which was held at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse.

Emhoff was previously married.

He was already married once before and has two children with his ex-wife, Kerstin Emhoff. Harris is stepmom to Emma and Cole, whom she is close to.

Cole graduated from college, and Emma currently attends the Parsons School of Design.

He’s a philanthropist.

Emhoff and Harris regularly give to charities, citing over $32,000 in one year alone. In 2014, they donated $10,000 to Unicef, $1,250 to the University of Southern California, $15,000 to the American Cancer Society, and $1,000 to the national nonprofit College Track.

They are modest millionaires.

According to their taxes, in 2014, the couple earned $1.3 million, paying almost $410,000 in income tax. Now that is a modest living.

Harris is currently in the running to be Joe Biden's Vice President.

However, no matter what happens, one thing is for sure: Harris will always have the support of her husband. Emhoff fully backs his wife's political career and has been quoted as calling it an "endlessly fascinating" experience.

However, no matter what happens, one thing is for sure: Harris will always have the support of her husband. Emhoff fully backs his wife's political career and has been quoted as calling it an "endlessly fascinating" experience.

Emhoff also often shows his love and support for Harris on his social media and even has listed himself as her hubby in his Twitter bio.

