Jeffree Star’s Ex Andre Marhold And Rumored Boyfriend Bobby Lytes Release Their Own Sex Tape: Report

Another day, another celebrity sex tape.

This time, Jeffree Star’s basketball player ex, Andre Marhold, and his rumored boyfriend, Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Bobby Lytes, are reportedly the subjects of Hollywood’s latest visual masterpiece.

During a Gagging with Jason Lee podcast episode, the two lovebirds — who first sparked dating rumors in October after they were spotted getting cozy together at Lytes’ birthday party — called during his live broadcast to inform Lee about the existence of the tape.

What went down during the call, and does the Bobby Lytes Andre Marhold sex tape exist?

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the steamy tape making the rounds.

Bobby Lytes and Andre Marhold sparked dating rumors in October.

The pair were reportedly getting close at Lytes’ birthday party, and have been spotted out together multiple times since.

On Nov. 3, Lytes posted a picture of the pair hanging out together in Miami in a pool, fueling rumors that the couple were in the early stages of a new relationship.

Bobby Lytes and Andre Marhold have proof their sex tape exists.

After the new couple called into the Gagging with Jason Lee podcast, claiming that they had made a steamy sex tape, Lee told the pair that he needed proof that the tape existed.

In turn, Lytes and Marhold told Lee that people could watch the two get down with one another on Andre’s OnlyFans account, but sent over a sneak peek of the tape, which was posted on the Hollywood Unlocked Instagram account.

You can see a clip of the video here.

Fans aren’t sure how to react to Lytes and Marhold’s sex tape.

Fans’ reactions to the video are all over the place.

“I could have gone my whole life without seeing this,” one fan commented, while another said, “I just want to know what and why did I just witness this.”

Another fan wrote, “I thought he only got paid to look gay and wasn’t gay at all.... starting to believe he stole those bags too,” which refers to the claims about Andre Marhold made by Instagram star Celina Powell earlier this month.

Celina Powell claimed that Andre Marhold is actually not gay.

“This man, a stranger, was going in on Jeffree. Let me start from the top – he was saying, ‘I’m not gay. This man just sucked my d***. I got paid for it. I got paid to suck his d*ck,’” Powell claimed.

“Man going crazy. Telling me he had 19 cameras in his house, and Jeffree was the one to rob him. He’s not gay. He just was there to have fun with him,” she said, adding, “The picture you guys saw was just a joke.”

Powell is likely referring to the infamous picture of Star and Marhold that made headlines back in August, which you can see above.

Jeffree Star accused Andre Marhold of robbing him.

In Sept. of this year, Star claimed that Marhold robbed him, writing in an Instagram comment, “Hey! Since you can’t answer the phone right now, can you give me all the stuff back you stole from my house?? What kind of lowlife f****** scum does that? Give it back!!!! If you need a return label, just ask [cry face emojis].”

Lytes recently called out Marhold’s ex, Jeffree Star.

This definitely adds a whole new layer to the situation.

In October of 2020, Lytes tweeted at Star after the makeup mogul, who has been accused of racism, harassment, and sexual assault before, was rumored to have a new Black beau.

“Jeffrey Starr we will never forget all those disgusting and racist slurs you have spoken. You are to me possibly one of the most despicable gays I’ve ever seen! All the money, makeup and BBC can’t wash all that wh*te supr***cy away!!!” he wrote.

