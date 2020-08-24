Interesting Facts About Jeffree Star's Rumored New Boyfriend, Andre Marhold

He's an athlete, and he's probably taller than you.

On August 23, makeup guru Jeffree Star, 34, posted a photo of himself and a mystery man looking all sorts of cozy on Instagram, captioning the steamy snap, “Thankful for all the blessings God has brought into my life this year.”

The photo, which shows only the tattooed arms of Jeffree’s new beau, had fans everywhere trying to figure out the identity of his new boyfriend. And thanks to the wonderful world that is the internet, fans think they know exactly who Jeffree Star’s new boyfriend is.

Who is Jeffree Star's new boyfriend, Andre Marhold?

Who is Andre Marhold?

Jeffree Star’s boyfriend is rumored to be basketball player Andre Marhold. Andre was born in Charlotte, North Carolina on August 6, 1990, and stands at a whopping six-foot-six-inches. Andre Marhold played basketball for Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania from 2009 - 2013, and played pro ball overseas from 2014-2015.

He only has 12,000 followers on Instagram, and his bio simply reads, “@belleagency_ #CEO.”

Although his main Instagram account is now private since rumors started swirling that he’s Jeffree Star’s new mystery man, Andre Marhold’s other Instagram account — Belle Agency — is up and running.

While neither Jeffree Star nor Andre Marhold have confirmed or denied their rumored relationship, eagle-eyed fans matched Andre’s tattoos in the picture Jeffree posted to pictures of Andre Marhold playing basketball. While this is the age of the internet and literally everything can be altered with the touch of a finger, it seems unlikely that the tattoo’s on the man’s arms in Jeffree’s photos are photoshopped in any way to match Andre’s, which is why fans think he’s Jeffree’s mystery man.

Tatts look like they might be this guy, Andre Marhold, plus bump on ring finger in Jeffree's pic could indicate the recent injury requiring the splint in this pic above.

He gets new tatts rather often, so older pics are missing the forearm serpent, but this shows it well pic.twitter.com/CbgnNEZUCV — Emma nya BIm (@EmmaSleepySheep) August 24, 2020

Who did Jeffree Star date before Andre Marhold?

Jeffree Star dated Nathan Schwandt for five years before publicly splitting in January of 2020. The pair met on Instagram in 2015.

“We’re both in a state of shock, I’m devastated,” Star said in his YouTube video titled “We Broke Up.” “I’m so sad and the love of my life is no longer...I don’t wake up to him anymore. He’s no longer here every morning.”

"This was the only man that was ever confident enough to love me publicly, to love me for me, fully, all my flaws, no makeup waking up in bed," Star said of Schwandt in the video. "He never cared about any of it, and he just loved me for me. And no man has ever had those feelings, I don't think, for me. And I've never loved someone like I've loved him."

What is Jeffree Star’s net worth?

Jeffree Star’s net worth is reportedly around $75 million. The Orange County, CA native started his career as an internet personality on MySpace and eventually transitioned his platform over to YouTube. He also started his own makeup line, which although at times has been considered controversial, is wildly successful and popular.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.