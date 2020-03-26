Tekashi 6ix9ine Baby Mama Sex Tape: Intimate Video Reportedly Leaks Of Sara Molina And Rapper's Former Manager

Here's the latest hip hop scandal!

Tekashi 6ix9ine is, to put it mildly, in a world of drama. The rapper, who is currently serving out a sentence in prison thanks to the crimes he committed in tandem with the violent Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang, is now having to see news about the leak of an intimate sex tape that purports to feature not only his ex-girlfriend (who is also his baby mama), but also his former manager.

Let's look at what we know about the alleged Tekashi 6ix9ine sex tape.

The Tekashi 6ix9ine sex tape reportedly features Sara Molina and Kifano "Shotti" Jordan.

Rumors of the alleged sex tape's existence first started circulating at the beginning of March 2020, when Sara Molina released an Instagram video — which you can see below — of herself in bed with Tekashi 6ix9ine's former associate, Bennie Bates. Molina and Bates began dating shortly after Tekashi 6ix9ine's jail sentence was handed down and Bates denied ever being friends with the "Gummo" rapper. But not even this Instagram video could shake the persistent rumors about Molina and Jordan being intimately involved, and now rumors are swirling that a tape reportedly featuring the two of them was leaked. However, as of this writing, no video has emerged of the two of them together.

Molina was accused of being romantic with Jordan in the past, but she's always vehemently denied it.

The rumors about Molina and Jordan being romantic are nothing new — in fact, those rumors go as far back as mid-2019. However, both Jordan and Molina have frequently, and vehemently denied being romantically involved with one another.

Molina is not a fan of her baby daddy's.

After his sentence was handed down, Molina spoke out against Tekashi 6ix9ine in a video which you can see above. In the video, she said she was doubtful that the rapper (whose real name is Daniel Hernandez) would "learn his lesson" with incarceration. She also said that she has no intention of letting the rapper see his daughter once he's released.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has frequently declared love for his current girlfriend, Jade.

Despite his strained relationship with Molina, Tekashi 6ix9ine has found love again with his new girlfriend, Jade. (Real name: Sarah Wittley.) They are, in fact, so in love that Jade recently took to Instagram to post a video recording of her and Tekashi 6ix9ine having phone sex during his incarceration.

Unfortunately, his recent request to serve out the rest of his sentence at home has been denied.

Unfortunately, if Jade was hoping for Tekashi 6ix9ine to come home to her sooner rather than later, she's about to be sorely disappointed. Though Tekashi 6ix9ine's lawyer made a motion for him to serve out the remainder of his jail sentence at home — thanks to the coronavirus outbreak — Judge Paul Engelmeyer denied that request.

Neither Molina nor Jordan have commented on the alleged sex tape leak.

As of this writing, neither Molina nor Jordan have commented on the alleged sex tape leak. Tekashi 6ix9ine, for his part, has also not commented on the alleged sex tape leak. However, we will keep you apprised of any developments in any regard.

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, publicist, and photographer whose work has appeared in Teen Vogue, People, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, BET.com, and more.