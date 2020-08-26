Meet Emma Chamberlain's New Boyfriend, Tucker Pillsbury AKA Role Model

Hot new couple alert!

YouTube queen Emma Chamberlain typically keeps her relationships private. “I don’t like to give too many details on very, very personal aspects of my relationships with my family or friends. I don’t like to show too much of that,” she said. “There’s a line for me, and I like to keep things very light, nothing serious.”

However, thanks to a new video on TikTok, Emma Chamberlain confirmed she’s in a relationship with a mystery man, and fans think they know exactly who she’s dating.

Who is Emma Chamberlain dating? Meet Tucker Pillbsury AKA Role Model.

Fans think Emma Chamberlain is dating Tucker Pillsbury (AKA Role Model), a singer known for his hits “play the part” and “blind.” Although Emma Chamberlain is usually very private about her personal life, the 19-year-old YouTube star and podcast host admitted she was in a relationship in a video uploaded to TikTok by user TikTokDramaFix.

In the video, Emma is asked about a TikTok user by the name of Willy Wonka.

“Very important question,” the guy behind the camera asks Emma. “So, there’s a guy named Willy Wonka that has a huge crush on you.”

Immediately, Emma’s entourage starts laughing, and a young man in her group yells, “Speak on it!” Fans believe the dude who yelled is actually Tucker Pillsbury, her rumored boyfriend.

“I can’t breathe Tucker in the back,” one fan commented, while another said, “I’m pretty sure it’s Tucker :( I’m fine.”

why did i jus see in tiktok that emma chamberlain is dating role model someone who stans her tell me what’s up — maria (@baldruel) August 21, 2020

When Emma is asked whether this Willy Wonka character “has a shot” after commenting on all of her content, Emma replies, “No, I mean the thing is ... am I in a relationship, am I not? I’m just going to say that. And I’m gonna say, no, he doesn’t have a shot right now. But he’s probably the greatest guy.”

The interviewer then asks if Willy Wonka should chill out, to which she replies, “Well, he should have some fun if he wants, but also, um, I’m not a cheater.” She then admits she’s in a relationship, but doesn’t say who she’s dating.

Back in June, an Emma Chamberlain fan account posted a slew of pictures laying out more evidence that Emma Chamberlain and Role Model are dating, including a picture of the two looking pretty cozy while hanging out with her besties Olivia Rouyre, Olivia's boyfriend Mikey, and Amanda Pavillard.

Role Model and Emma Chamberlain also follow one another on Instagram, and Role Model left a flirty comment on one of her recent IG posts. Emma’s parents even follow the 23-year-old rising musician, which is convincing fans that something more than a friendship is going on with these two.

Who is Tucker Pillsbury AKA Role Model?

Tucker Pillsbury, who goes by the moniker Role Model, is a 23-year-old American pop singer who was born in Maine on May 15, 1997, which makes him a Taurus. He first made waves in the music scene with his 2017 EP Arizona in the Summer and continues to build a strong fanbase with his laidback, dreamy pop sound.

Before making music, Role Model wanted to work in film. “I wanted to direct and produce movies. But at the end of my freshman year [in college] I had met these two kids who had recorded themselves rapping,” he said. “I had never seen that before. I didn't know that you could do it yourself like that at home. They left the equipment at my dorm. I played around with that for, like, three weeks and just fell in love with it.”

Like any 20-something, Role Model is a huge fan of Miley Cyrus, and even did a cover of “The Climb,” which is one of his favorite songs to perform live.

“I was on my way to a session with a producer and that song somehow popped up on my Apple Music,” he said. “I texted my manager saying, 'I'm going to have this producer reproduce this song for me because I want to try and sing it.'”

While Miley Cyrus is one of Role Model’s favorites, the current Los Angeles resident says that the late Mac Miller is one of his greatest musical influences, and he would love to work with Tyler the Creator “in any capacity.”

“I spent three years in Pittsburgh for school and to see the impact he had on an entire city was extremely motivating,” he said. “I could go on about Mac forever, but when I finally met him in LA I think that was the most pivotal moment in my life. Never stopped working after that.”

Tucker has over 160,000 followers on Instagram and one scroll through his page will show you he’s one stylish dude. The “notice me” singer looks like he walked straight off of the runway in many of his photos, but his laid back attitude and charming demeanor definitely sets him apart from other artists of his generation.

Who did Emma Chamberlain date before Role Model?

While Emma Chamberlain has generally kept her personal life pretty private, the 19-year-old blonde beauty has had a few public relationships.

Emma reportedly dated 18-year-old TikTok star Aaron Hull in 2019; fans believed the social media stars were involved romantically because of a few different factors.

The pair often posted videos and pictures in similar locations, and eagle-eyed social media sleuths noticed she was wearing Aaron’s sweatshirt in one of her photos.

Emma even posted a video on her YouTube channel titled “Learning How To Skateboard To Impress A Boy.” While that might not seem like a big deal, Aaron Hull posts skating videos all the time, so naturally, given all that info, fans assumed the pair were an item.

However, that romance was short-lived after Aaron called Emma “annoying” on an Instagram Live in January of 2020. When a fan asked if Aaron has a crush on Emma, he replied, “I did too until she got annoying. Whoa, that was mean."

Emma was then rumored to have dated former Vine star Ethan Dolan. Rumor has it that the pair were going strong as of July 2020, thanks to their 2019 Coachella date and ongoing flirty social media activity; however, in a video posted in July, Ethan confirmed he was in a relationship, but hadn’t spoken to Emma in a long time.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.